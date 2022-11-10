The semifinal football game for Powers in the Class 1A six-player division on Saturday will be played at Wilsonville High School in the Portland area.
This is the first year the Oregon School Activities Association has sanctioned playoffs for the six-player division and the Cruisers are one of two teams that made it through the regular season unbeaten, along with Triangle Lake. They are on opposite sides of the bracket, and if both win Saturday, the championship game next weekend likely would be somewhere in the southern part of the state.
Powers, which is atop the power rankings, faces the combined Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler team at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Triangle Lake, ranked first by the coaches, meets South Wasco County in the first game at noon.
In last week’s quarterfinals, Powers beat Eddyville Charter 59-6, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler beat Siletz Valley 60-12, South Wasco County topped Elkton 46-12 and Triangle Lake beat Prairie City/Burnt River 52-26.
Elkton was the team that came closest to beating Powers during the regular season, with the Cruisers winning 14-7 in the season opener.
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler is 8-1 on the season, the lone loss coming by one point to Joseph on Oct. 14. The Eagles handed South Wasco County its lone loss, 43-20 on Sept. 23.
Like Powers, Triangle Lake is unbeaten. Also like the Cruisers, the Lakers have been dominant, winning by an average score of 56-11, The average margin for Powers is 52-7.
MYRTLE POINT: Myrtle Point’s quarterfinal game at Crane in the Class 1A eight-player division will be played at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Bobcats, seeded fifth for the playoffs, beat the combined Sherman/Condon team 66-8 in the first round while Crane, the No. 4 seed, had a bye.
Friday’s game is a rematch of Myrtle Point’s season opener, a 44-42 win by Crane. The Bobcats are 6-3, the other losses coming to top-ranked St. Paul and No. 3 Lost River. Crane is 8-1, the loss coming to No. 6 Adrian, which faces Lost River in another quarterfinal.
The winner of Myrtle Point’s game Friday faces either top-ranked St. Paul or Perrydale in the semifinals. Perrydale beat Camas Valley 42-0 in the first round last week but lost to St. Paul in the regular season 52-0. The Bobcats beat Perrydale 50-6.