The semifinal football game for Powers in the Class 1A six-player division on Saturday will be played at Wilsonville High School in the Portland area.

This is the first year the Oregon School Activities Association has sanctioned playoffs for the six-player division and the Cruisers are one of two teams that made it through the regular season unbeaten, along with Triangle Lake. They are on opposite sides of the bracket, and if both win Saturday, the championship game next weekend likely would be somewhere in the southern part of the state.

