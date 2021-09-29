Powers hasn’t had its own football team for a few years, but the Cruisers have returned with a bunch of success.
Powers held off visiting Riddle 19-13 on Friday for its fourth straight victory to open the six-man season.
The Irish scored first, with a touchdown run by Chase Coleman midway through the second quarter.
But Powers had the next three scores — all by Alex Mahmoud.
First, he caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Rene Sears late in the second quarter.
Late in the third quarter, Mahmoud had a 43-yard punt return for a score, with Jayce Shorb adding the conversion run. Then, just over two minutes later, Mahmoud scored again on a 51-yard run.
The Irish had a late touchdown to make the final score closer.
Sears and Mahmoud also had interceptions for the Cruisers, two of the five turnovers forced by Powers in the game. Mahmoud’s pick sealed the win.
Michael Pedrick led the Powers defense with nine tackles, including several for loss, and a few forced fumbles.
“Wow, what a tough game,” Powers coach Kayne Pedrick said. “We knew that Riddle was big and physical, but they were much more athletic than we thought they would be.”
But the Cruisers managed to stay perfect, helped by the tough defense.
“The team had to really fight hard for this one,” he said.
Powers is home again Friday against Gilchrist.
LAKEVIEW 26, BANDON 20: The Honkers beat the host Tigers to improve to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Class 2A District 4.
Bandon suffered its first loss, heading into a game this week at Reedsport. Lakeview, which had received a win by forfeit over Coquille a week earlier, also has wins over a pair of California schools.
REEDSPORT 46, ROGUE RIVER 6: The Brave picked up their second win in a row, pounding the visiting Chieftains on Friday.
The game was the league opener for Reedsport, starting a stretch of six straight league games.
LOST RIVER 51, MYRTLE POINT 26: The Raiders won their third straight in dominant fashion Saturday, and second straight by the same score after also beating Grant Union by that margin a week earlier.
Myrtle Point, which had a two-game win streak snapped, visits Gold Beach on Friday night.