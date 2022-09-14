Powers used a dominant defensive performance to shut out visiting Eddyville Charter 20-0 in a football matchup of the top two teams from their six-player league last year.
The teams played in temperatures near 100 degrees.
Rene Sears rushed for 105 yards on seven carries and scored the first touchdown for the Cruisers on a 10-yard run. Henry Fandel added a 17-yard touchdown run.
The Cruisers’ other score — all in the second quarter — came on a 7-yard pass from Alex Mahmoud to his brother, Patrick.
The big key to the game, coach Kayne Pedrick said, was the defense, which limited Eddyville to 1 total yard of offense. The Eagles passed for 13 yards and had minus-12 yards rushing.
Sears, Charles Shorb, Jayce Shorb and Michael Pedrick had tackles for loss for the Cruisers.
Powers had 229 total yards.
The Cruisers remained at No. 2 in the six-player coaches poll. Eddyville was No. 6.
Powers is at North Lake on Saturday, the first of consecutive Saturday contests. The Cruisers host Siletz Valley on Sept. 24.
CASCADE 30, MARSHFIELD 6: The Pirates saw their 15-game win streak come to an end Friday on the road against the Cougars.
Marshfield trailed just 7-6 at the half, but wasn’t able to get things going in the second half offensively as Cascade pulled away.
“We had self-inflicted wounds over and over and over,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said.
Marshfield was No. 6 and Cascade No. 9 in this week’s coaches poll.
The defending state champion Pirates open play in the new Class 4A District 4 at home Friday against rival North Bend in what will be a league contest between the clubs for the first time since 2018.
The district also includes Klamath-falls area schools Henley, Mazama and Klamath Union, Hidden Valley of Grants Pass and Ashland, which is a Class 5A school playing football at the Class 4A level. Henley and Mazama are the only two to win their first two games.
NORTH BEND 27, WILLAMETTE 20: The Bulldogs got going early on offense, scoring all four touchdowns the first half after being shut out by Crater in their opener, and then held on to beat the host Wolverines in their second straight game against a former Class 5A foe.
“The kids played their hearts out, and I am proud of their efforts,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said.
Cole Hansen had touchdown passes to Jason Padgett, Manako Morris and Daniel Jorge and also had a running touchdown for the Bulldogs. Clayton Wharton converted three of the four point-after-touchdown kicks.
North Bend led 27-6 at the break and then held on with several defensive stands to end Willamette drives deep into the Bulldogs’ territory, Prince said.
COQUILLE 48, PHOENIX 0: The Red Devils improved to 2-0 in the Class 3A District 3 with their dominant win in their home opener Friday.
Waylon Messerle and Hayden GeDeros each had a big game on both offense and defense again. Messerle had four scores and GeDeros two. Thomas Ferren also had a touchdown run for the Red Devils.
“It was a great game for a home opener,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “I wish it wouldn’t have been as hot, but we did well.”
Thomason noted that it was nice all the players got extended time in the game, but also that things get harder now.
Coquille, the Class 2A state champion last fall, is on the road the next two weeks against North Valley and then Cascade Christian, one of the preseason favorites and the No. 2 team in the coaches poll.
“We will enjoy the win this weekend and get back to work on Monday preparing for North Valley,” Thomason said. “We need to continue to get better every week.”
Coquille, Cascade Christian, South Umpqua and St. Mary’s all are 2-0 early in the season. North Valley is 1-1, but lost to St. Mary’s 35-14 on Friday.
COLTON 28, BANDON 21: The Vikings spoiled the annual Cranberry Bowl for the host Tigers on Friday night, picking up the victory.
Bandon was at No. 4 in the Class 2A coaches poll, but had its first game canceled and was facing its first live action of the season against the Vikings. Senior-heavy Colton was No. 11 in the coaches poll after dominating Class 3A Valley Catholic last week.
Bandon’s Will Panagakis had first-half touchdown passes to Colton Siewell and Parker Lang and Conner Devine had a 75-yard touchdown run in the second half for the Tigers.
Bandon opens Class 2A District 3 play at home this Friday against Glide. The Wildcats were tied with Gold Beach at No. 6 in the most recent coaches poll and had their game against Lowell this week postponed to Monday (results were not available by press time).
Gold Beach improved to 2-0 with a 38-14 win over Nestucca in a game played at Taft High School. The Panthers visit the combined North Douglas/Yoncalla team in their league opener, at Yoncalla.
WALDPORT 24, REEDSPORT 8: The Irish beat the host Brave, dropping Reedsport to 0-2 on the new season.
Reedsport opens District 3 league play with a trip to Rogue River this week.
LOST RIVER 46, MYRTLE POINT 20: The Raiders dropped the visiting Bobcats to 0-2 on the season.
Myrtle Point, which lost a 44-42 shootout to Crane in the Dufur Classic last week, open their eight-man league season with a game at Camas Valley on Friday.