football

Powers used a dominant defensive performance to shut out visiting Eddyville Charter 20-0 in a football matchup of the top two teams from their six-player league last year.

The teams played in temperatures near 100 degrees.

0
0
0
0
0



Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters