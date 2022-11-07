football

Powers surged into the Class 1A six-player football semifinals, dominating visiting Eddyville 59-6 on Saturday.

The Cruisers meet the combine Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler team in the semifinals on a neutral field that had not been announced by press time. Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler beat Siletz Valley 60-12.

Email Newsletters