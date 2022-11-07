Powers surged into the Class 1A six-player football semifinals, dominating visiting Eddyville 59-6 on Saturday.
The Cruisers meet the combine Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler team in the semifinals on a neutral field that had not been announced by press time. Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler beat Siletz Valley 60-12.
Rene Sears had three touchdown passes for the Cruisers — 11 yards to Lane Jones, 13 yards to Alex Mahmoud and 20 yards to Talon Blanton.
Mahmoud also had a touchdown pass of 5 yards to Sears and had touchdown runs of 1 and 30 yards.
Jayce Shorb also had a 1-yard touchdown run for the Cruisers and both Jones and Mahmoud returned interceptions for scores.
“The defense really came through with several turnovers and some great tackling,” Powers coach Kayne Pedrick said.
MYRTLE POINT 66, SHERMAN/CONDON 8: The Bobcats advanced to the eight-player quarterfinals with their home win Saturday.
Logan Backman had five touchdown passes in the win and backup quarterback Jake Sproul threw two more while playing the second half with Myrtle Point far ahead. \
Andreas Villanueva was on the receiving end of four of the touchdown passes and tight end Howard Blanton caught two of them and also forced a fumble that led directly to another Myrtle Point score, a run by Troy Warner.
Logan Clayburn had one of the touchdown receptions on passes by Sproul.
“Both the offense and defense played great today,” coach Ryan Miller said.
The Bobcats forced a few first-half turnovers that led to points.
Myrtle Point, the No. 5 seed, will get a chance to avenge one of its regular-season losses when it visits Crane in the quarterfinals. The Bobcats lost a 44-42 shootout to Crane in the season opener.