Powers came up one game short of the first-ever OSAA-sanctioned six-player championship game when the Cruisers fell to the combined Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler team 55-19 in the semifinals Saturday at Wilsonville High School.
The Cruisers suffered their only loss of the season. The Eagles advanced to the championship game against Triangle Lake, which beat South Wasco County 46-20 in the other semifinal Saturday.
The championship game will be played at 1 p.m. this coming Saturday at Caldera High School in Bend.
Powers scored first in its semifinal contest, on a 30-yard pass from Rene Sears to Alex Mahmoud and a conversion pass from Sears to Charlie Shorb, but Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler had the next four scores and was in control the rest of the way.
Sears also had a 17-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Mahmoud and a 21-yard run for the Cruisers’ other two touchdowns.
Carter Boise had four touchdown runs and two touchdown passes — to Nate Clark and Zach Neuburger — for the Eagles. Boise rushed for 219 yards and Clark rushed for 159.
Boise also intercepted two passes.
Sears had a fumble recovery and eight tackles for Powers, while Jayce Shorb had 12 tackles, Alex Mahmoud 10 and Michael Pedrick nine.
The Cruisers should be strong again next year, with just three seniors — Pedrick, Charlie Shorb and Alex Mahmoud.
CLASS 2A: Gold Beach was eliminated from the nine-player bracket, when the Panthers were shut out by Colton 12-0 on Saturday. The Vikings will face the Weston-McEwen/Griswold team in one semifinal at 1 p.m. at Barlow High School on Saturday after the TigerScots beat Lowell 27-21 on Saturday. Oakland faces Heppner in the other semifinal, at 2:15 p.m. at Hillsboro Stadium, after Oakland topped Umatilla 32-14 and the Mustangs edged Regis 8-6.
CLASS 3A: Far West League champion Cascade Christian advanced to the semifinals with a 49-6 win over La Pine on Friday. The Challengers face Dayton in the semifinals at 1 p.m. at Cottage Grove on Saturday after the Pirates followed their 45-0 win over Coquille with a 53-13 win at South Umpqua on Friday.
In the other semifinal Saturday, Banks meets Kennedy after the Braves had a goal-line stand in the final minute to edge Santiam Christian 10-7 on Friday and top-ranked Kennedy tipped Vale 14-12 on Sunday. The Kennedy-Banks semifinal will be played at Hillsboro Stadium at 11 a.m.
CLASS 4A: The top two teams from the Big Sky Conference both lost heartbreakers at home in the Klamath Basin in the quarterfinals, leaving the league that also includes Marshfield and North Bend shut out of the semifinals.
Top-ranked Mazama lost to Scappoose 28-27 in overtime on Saturday and No. 4 Henley lost 17-16 to Estacada when the Rangers blocked an extra point that could have tied the game after a touchdown by the Hornets.
Scappoose and Estacada meet in one semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium.
The other semifinal matches Tillamook against La Grande at 5 p.m. at Barlow High School after Tillamook beat Gladstone 28-6 and the Tigers topped Pendleton 28-13.
CLASS 5A: Silverton’s hopes of a repeat state title ended when the Foxes lost to Wilsonville 39-26 in the quarterfinals Friday. Wilsonville faces Bend at 7 p.m. at Barlow High School on Friday after the Lava Bears shut out South Albany 40-0.
In the other semifinal, top-ranked Summit, another Bend high school, meets Thurston at 7 p.m. at Willamette University on Friday after the Storm beat Central 35-7 and Thurston topped Dallas 27-14.
CLASS 6A: Top-ranked West Linn will meet Central Catholic in the semifinals of the championship division at 7 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Stadium after the Lions beat Sherwood 56-7 and Central Catholic edged Jesuit 23-20.
In the other semifinal, Tualatin faces Sheldon at 7 p.m. Friday at McNary High School after the Timberwolves beat Mountainside 53-21 and the Irish beat Lake Oswego 42-7.
Sheldon is coached by former Marshfield coach Josh Line.
In the Columbia Cup bracket, a new bracket this year for the teams ranked 17th through 32nd, North Salem and Liberty meet in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilsonville High School and Lakeridge and Westview meet at 7 p.m. at Hillsboro Stadium. Liberty beat Clackamas 28-18, North Salem topped Jefferson 42-8, Lakeridge beat Oregon City 35-14 and Westview shut out Sprague 41-0.