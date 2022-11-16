football

Powers came up one game short of the first-ever OSAA-sanctioned six-player championship game when the Cruisers fell to the combined Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler team 55-19 in the semifinals Saturday at Wilsonville High School.

The Cruisers suffered their only loss of the season. The Eagles advanced to the championship game against Triangle Lake, which beat South Wasco County 46-20 in the other semifinal Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters