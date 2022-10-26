The Powers football team capped a perfect regular season Friday with a 52-6 win over Riddle.
The Cruisers, who are No. 2 in the Class 1A six-player coaches poll behind Triangle Lake, now wait two weeks for their first playoff game, which will be at home.
This is the first year the six-player teams have had a playoff structure sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association.
In Friday’s game, Alex Mahmoud had 177 yards rushing, with four touchdowns, and also had a touchdown pass.
Jayce Shorb and Lane Jones also had touchdown runs for the Cruisers and Charlie Shorb had a touchdown reception.
Michael Pedrick led the Powers defense with five tackles for loss. Rene Sears returned a fumble for a defensive touchdown.
Powers, which was 8-0 in the regular season, are ranked first in the OSAA power rankings, which means the Cruisers would host until the semifinals, as long as they keep winning in the playoffs.
After an opening 14-7 win over Elkton, they won their last six games in easy fashion, all by at least 40 points.
Now Powers waits and will try to stay sharp for the playoffs, which will include eight teams.
“That is the task before us,” coach Kayne Pedrick said.
MARSHFIELD 28, HIDDEN VALLEY 0: The Pirates capped their regular-season home schedule with a shutout win over the Mustangs, bouncing back from their first league loss a week earlier to Henley.
Now Marshfield enters this week with a chance to share the league title, since Mazama beat Henley 44-36 on Friday. The Pirates, ranked eighth in the most recent Class 4A coaches poll, visit top-ranked Mazama in Klamath Falls to wrap up the regular season Friday.
In the win over the Mustangs, the Pirates came to life in the second quarter, with John Lemmons scoring on a 9-yard run and Landon Croff hitting David Bouska for a 14-yard touchdown. Qwentyn Petty converted both extra point kicks as the Pirates led 14-0 at the half.
In the third quarter, Austin Sause had a 36-yard touchdown run and Drake Rogers scored on a 39-yard pass from Croff. Petty’s kicks provided the final margin.
Marshfield is 4-1 in Class 4A District 4 play and 6-2 overall heading into the final week of the regular season.
NORTH BEND 33, ASHLAND 27: The Bulldogs beat their former Midwestern League foes in their home finale to improve to 3-2 in District 4 play.
While North Bend dropped down to Class 4A this fall, Ashland is still a Class 5A school, but plays football at the Class 4A level.
North Bend won for the third time in four weeks, and is 4-4 overall heading into the regular-season finale at Henley.
COQUILLE 42, DOUGLAS 6: The Red Devils celebrated homecoming with a big win over the Trojans to pick up momentum heading into a crucial regular-season finale against St. Mary’s this week.
Coquille is 5-3 heading into its home game with the Crusaders and can move into a tie for third place and clinch a playoff spot with a win over 6-2 St. Mary’s, which fell to Cascade Christian 56-13 on Friday.
If the Red Devils fall to the Crusaders and Lakeview wins at Sutherlin, the Honkers and Coquille will finish tied for fourth, with Lakeview getting the tiebreaker due to its improbable, last-play victory over the Red Devils. Coquille could still get into the playoffs with the one at-large spot for Class 3A — The Red Devils were 14th in the power rankings following Friday’s win.
BANDON 61, ROGUE RIVER 6: The Tigers broke out the offense in their road win Friday, improving to 4-2 in Class 2A District 3.
Bandon is third in the league, behind Oakland and Gold Beach. The No. 3 Oakers upset the top-ranked Panthers 50-8 on Friday.
The Tigers have a huge final home game this week, hosting the combined North Douglas-Yoncalla team Friday when a win will give Bandon a spot in the playoffs. They are one game in front of the North Douglas-Yoncalla squad, which beat Reedsport 56-16 on Thursday.
MYRTLE POINT 68, ALSEA 12: The Bobcats, ranked sixth in the Class 1A coaches poll, rolled to another eight-player victory Friday as they tuned up for the upcoming playoffs.
They finish the regular-season at home against Mohawk on Friday and, with their No. 5 spot in the power rankings, will have a spot in the postseason barring a big change in the rankings after their final game.
They are 2-1 in the District 1 North division, behind 3-0 St. Paul, which beat Myrtle Point, and 3-1 Perrydale, which the Bobcats beat easily.
In all, 12 teams will be in the eight-player playoffs.