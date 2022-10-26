football
Metro Creative Connection

The Powers football team capped a perfect regular season Friday with a 52-6 win over Riddle.

The Cruisers, who are No. 2 in the Class 1A six-player coaches poll behind Triangle Lake, now wait two weeks for their first playoff game, which will be at home.

