Powers improved to 2-0 in the Class 1A Skyline League for volleyball, beating visiting Camas Valley 25-10, 25-14, 27-29, 25-19 on Tuesday.

The Cruisers, who are 6-3 overall, got 17 kills and five aces from Skylar Thompson, six kills from Lauren Stallard, four aces from Gracie Gregorio, three aces and four kills from Kailey Swenson and seven aces and two kills from Emma Krantz.

