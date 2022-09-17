Powers improved to 2-0 in the Class 1A Skyline League for volleyball, beating visiting Camas Valley 25-10, 25-14, 27-29, 25-19 on Tuesday.
The Cruisers, who are 6-3 overall, got 17 kills and five aces from Skylar Thompson, six kills from Lauren Stallard, four aces from Gracie Gregorio, three aces and four kills from Kailey Swenson and seven aces and two kills from Emma Krantz.
Powers hosted Glendale on Wednesday and visits Riddle on Tuesday, hoping to avenge a nonleague loss to the Irish on Saturday.
Powers, Myrtle Point, North Douglas and Umpqua Valley Christian are the only unbeaten teams two matches into the league season.
BOBCATS SWEEP PACIFIC: Myrtle Point topped host Pacific 25-12, 25-9, 25-14 in a Skyline League match Tuesday, improving to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in league play. Pacific is 1-6.
The Bobcats are at Elkton on Thursday and host Days Creek next Tuesday. Pacific is at Yoncalla on Thursday and Camas Valley on Tuesday.
RED DEVILS TOP ROGUE RIVER: Coquille won its Far West League opener on Tuesday, beating host Rogue River 25-12, 25-13, 28-30, 25-12.
The Red Devils improved to 7-3 overall heading into a pair of home matches, against Sutherlin on Thursday and Cascade Christian next Tuesday