Bandon’s Avery Pounder, a junior pitcher, was named player of the year for the Sunset Conference in softball, while Bandon’s Brandon Gallagher was coach of the year.
The awards were voted by the Sunset Conference coaches following the season.
Pounder and Gallagher led the Tigers to second place in the Sunset Conference and Bandon went on to place fifth in the Class 2A-1A playoffs, the highest finish ever for the school in the sport.
Bandon and Coquille were well-represented on the all-league first team, along with league champion Toledo.
In addition to Pounder, infielders Lizzy Gallagher and Carlee Freitag and outfielder Kadence Teel were named to the first team.
Coquille catcher Emily Cortez, first baseman Courtney Sanders, outfielder Ellie Ekelund and designated player Kaylie Bynum also were on the first team. Toledo players made up the rest of the first team, including pitcher Mariah Frederic, first baseman Jocelyn Hernandez, infielder Morgan Hinds and outfielder Hannah Mann.
South Coast players on the second team included Bandon catcher Sterling Williams; Coquille infielders Maya Salazar and Bailey Higgins; Myrtle Point pitcher Ember Gilberg, infielder Heavenlee Reynolds, outfielder Marley Williams and designated player Kacee Ligons; and Reedsport pitcher Haylee Sams.
Sunset Conference Baseball
Toledo’s Mason McAlpine and Cory McAlpine were named player and coach of the year, respectively, after the Boomers won the league title.
Bandon pitcher Colton Siewell, first baseman Josh Minkler, infielder Cooper Lang and outfielder Johnny Helms all were on the first team.
Also on the first team were Reedsport pitcher Derrick Johnson, outfielder Kennean Noggle and designated hitter John train; Coquille pitcher Dean Tucker and infielder Jace Haagen; and Gold Beach utility player Austin Westerman. The rest of the first team included Toledo’s McAlpine, catcher Ryder Smith, infielder Coren Lopwer and outfielder Jaxon Rozewski; Waldport infielder Griffin Thissell; and Siletz Valley outfielder Max Kinion.
South Coast players on the second team included Reedsport pitcher Braxtin Manicke, infielder Cody Schuttpelz and outfielder Jose Martinez; Bandon utilty player Wyatt Dyer and designated hitter Dylan Kamph; Coquille catcher Bryce Poston and outfielder Matao Gurrero; and Gold Beach infielder Tyson Hilton and outfielder Jake Westerman.
Sky-Em League Baseball
Marshfield pitcher Dom Montiel was named to the all-league first team.
The Pirates were represented on the second team by pitcher Landon Croff and outfielders DJ Daugherty and Drake Rogers. Catcher Ezra Waterman and utility player Wyatt Peck received honorable mention honors.
Junction City’s Jaxson Fraser was player of the year while Marist Catholic’s Lucas Patterson was pitcher of the year. Marist Catholic’s Noah Breslaw was coach of the year.
Montiel also was a third-team all-state selection by Class 4A coaches, the only Marshfield player to receive all-state honors.
Hidden Valley pitcher Nate Vidlak was the player of the year, while Mark Vidlak, the Mustangs’ coach, was coach of the year.
Sky-Em League Softball
Marshfield outfielder Kaylin Dea was named to the first team by the league's coaches, the only Pirate to earn the honor.
Infielder Dahlia Kanui and Cedar ward and outfielder Makenna Johnson were on the second team, while catcher Gracie Peach and infielder Alaina Sullivan were named honorable mention.
Marist Catholic swept the top awards with player of the year Layla Martinez, pitcher of the year Malia Williams and coach of the year Stefan Schroffner.
Sky-Em League Baseball
Player of the Year — Jaxson Fraser, Junction City.
Pitcher of the Year — Lucas Patterson, Marist Catholic.
Coach of the Year — Noah Breslaw, Marist Catholic.
First Team
Pitcher — Lucas Patterson, sr, Marist Catholic; Dom Montiel, jr, Marshfield. Catcher — KC Kimble, sr, Marist Catholic. First Base — Ben Morehouse, sr, Marist Catholic; Chris Ohman, jr, Junction City. Infield — Cooper Mullens, soph, Marist Catholic; Jaxson Fraser, sr, Junction City; Henry Casarez, jr, Junction City. Outfield — Ayden Wolgamott, sr, Elmira; Jack Riley, jr, Marist Catholic; Trevor Trout, sr, Junction City. Utility — Cobyn Herbert, sr, Elmira. Designated Hitter — Kaden Starr, soph, Marist Catholic.
Second Team
Pitcher — Braeden Buckland, jr, Cottage Grove; Landon Croff, soph, Marshfield. Catcher — Blake Wigham, sr, Elmira. Infield — Connor Chase, jr, Marist Catholic; Kyle Fuller, sr, Junction City; Beau Koffler, jr, Elmira. Outfield — DJ Daugherty, jr, Marshfield; Hunter Stockinger, jr, Elmira; Brendon Hauck, jr, Marist Catholic; Drake Rogers, soph, Marshfield. Utility — Micah Rogers, jr, Junction City. Designated Hitter — Ian Sissel, soph, Siuslaw.
Honorable Mention
Pitcher — Bryer Moore, sr, Junction City. Catcher — Jason Garcia, jr, Siuslaw; Ezra Waterman, jr, Marshfield. Infield — Ethan Bennett, fr, Elmira; Christian Spear, fr, Cottage Grove; Beau Erickson, jr, Siuslaw. Outfield — Logan Lowrey, jr, Cottage Grove. Utility — Elijah Blankenshiop, sr, Siuslaw; Wyatt Peck, jr, Marshfield.
Sky-Em League Softball
Player of the Year — Layla Martinez, Marist Catholic.
Pitcher of the Year — Malia Williams, Marist Catholic.
Coach of the Year — Stefan Schroffner, Marist Catholic.
First Team
Pitcher — Malia Williams, jr, Marist Catholic; Imari Gabica, jr, Elmira. Catcher — Brenna Wilson, jr, Junction City; Madeleine Hopkins, jr, Marist Catholic. Infield — Ayden King, jr, Junction City; Bailey Overton, jr, Siuslaw; Layla Martinez, sr, Marist Catholic; Kellie Schroffner, fr, Marist Catholic; Chelsea Rustik, jr, Marist Catholic. Outfield — Riley Peeler, jr, Elmira; Persephone Johnson, jr, Junction City; Paige Doerr, soph, Marist Catholic; Kaylin Dea, sr, Marshfield. Utility — Courtney Haffner, sr, Elmira; Lindsey Sargent, sr, Marist Catholic.
Second Team
Pitcher — Amelia Trotter, soph, Junction City. Catcher — Victoria Kuhlmann, soph, Elmira; Adriana Edwards, sr, Siuslaw; Josie Hitt, soph, Cottage Grove. Infield — Mariah Robbins, sr, Elmira; Jada Fuller, jr, Junction City; Tessa Woodman, jr, Marist Catholic; Dahlia Kanui, sr, Marshfield; Cedar Ward, sr, Marshfield; Paige Reigard, jr, Marshfield. Outfield — Andrah Cobb, sr, Elmira; Peyton Baird, jr, Cottage Grove; Hayden Muller, jr, Siuslaw; Makenna Johnson, fr, Marshfield. Utility — Kayla Chalburg, sr, Cottage Grove.
Honorable Mention
Catcher — Gracie Peach, fr, Marshfield. Infield — Kailey Cox, sr, Cottage Grove; Cass Humphrey, sr, Cottage Grove; Lizbeth Garcia-Galvan, sr, Siuslaw; Kya Blake, sr, Siuslaw; Alaina Sullivan, jr, Marshfield.
Sunset Conference Baseball
Player of the Year: Mason McAlpine, Toledo
Coach of the Year: Cory McAlpine, Toledo
First Team
Pitcher — Mason McAlpine, sr, Toledo; Colton Siewell, fr, Bandon; Dean Tucker, soph, Coquille; Derrick Johnson, jr, Reedsport. Catcher — Ryder Smith, sr, Toledo. First Base — Josh Minkler, sr, Bandon. Infield — Cooper Lang, jr, Bandon; Griffin Thissell, sr, Waldport; Jace Haagen, sr, Coquille; Coren Loper, jr, Toledo. Outfield — Max Kinion, jr, Siletz Valley; Johnny Helms, jr, Bandon; Jaxon Rozewski, sr, Toledo; Kennean Noggle, jr, Reedsport. Utility — Austin Westerman, soph, Gold Beach. Designated Hitter — John Train, jr, Reedsport.
Second team
Pitcher — Braxtin Manicke, soph, Reedsport. Catcher — Bryce Poston, jr, Coquille. First Base — Bubba Barnhart, Toledo. Infield — Chrys Bayya, jr, Siletz Valley; Tyson Hilton, fr, Gold Beach; Marcus Cross, sr, Toledo; Cody Schuttpelz, fr, Reedsport. Outfield — Jake Westerman, fr, Gold Beach; Matao Gurrero, jr, Coquille; Hayden Thomas, sr, Toledo; Jose Martinez, jr, Reedsport. Utility — Miles Case, fr, Siletz Valley; Dyllan Quayle, jr, Waldport; Wyatt Dyer, sr, Bandon. Designated Hitter — Dylan Kamph, soph, Bandon.
Honorable Mention
First Base — Gabe Foster, Reedsport. Infield — Chase Sprinkle, soph, Gold Beach; Jacob Lang, jr, Toledo. Outfield — Julien Temps, sr, Coquille. Utility — Tony Florez, jr, Coquille.
Sunset Conference Softball
Most Valuable Player — Avery Pounder, Bandon.
Coach of the Year — Brandon Gallagher, Bandon.
First Team
Pitcher — Avery Pounder, jr, Bandon; Mariah Frederic, jr, Toledo. Catcher — Emily Cortez, sr, Coquille. First Base — Courtney Sanders, sr, Coquille; Joceylyn Hernandez, sr, Toledo. Infield — Morgan Hinds, sr, Toledo; Lizzy Gallagher, sr, Bandon; Carlee Freitag, jr, Bandon. Outfield — Ellie Ekelund, sr, Coquille; Hannah Mann, sr, Toledo; Kadence Teel, sr, Bandon. Designated Player/Flex — Kaylie Bynum, soph, Coquille.
Second Team
Pitcher — Haylee Sams, sr, Reedsport; Ember Gilberg, soph, Myrtle Point. Catcher — Sterling Williams, sr, Bandon. First Base — Cayden Ritchey, soph, Waldport. Infield — Maya Salazar, sr, Coquille; Bailey Higgins, jr, Coquille; Heavenlee Reynolds, sr, Myrtle Point. Outfield — Cameron Fisher, sr, Toledo; Marley Williams, sr, Myrtle Point; Elka Fisher, fr, Toledo. Designated Player/Flex — Kacee Ligons, fr, Myrtle Point.
Honorable Mention
Pitcher — Jasmyn Merica, sr, Gold Beach. Catcher — Hannah Reed, jr, Toledo; Ilene Glover, jr, Reedsport. Infield — Alissa Reager, soph, Bandon; Kenzie Robinson, fr, Myrtle Point; Charity Smith, jr, Waldport; Marin Turney, sr, Reedsport; Katie Pankey, soph, Waldport; Aubrey Rohde, sr, Reedsport; Kendall Smith, soph, Toledo. Outfield — Marissa Margolis, sr, Gold Beach. Designated Player/Flex — Bella Erenfeld, sr, Bandon.