Marshfield’s boys won the Marist Invitational track meet on Saturday, getting their best point production in the pole vault, an event the Pirates have excelled at over the years.
Jonathon Parks won the event for Marshfield, clearing 14 feet, while teammate Trent Summer was second, edging North Bend’s Brody Justice based on misses after both cleared 13-6. Marshfield’s Danner Wilson and Jack Waddington tied for fourth by clearing 12-6.
Parks also won the long jump for the Pirates with a leap of 20-3.
Marshfield finished with 122.5 points, to beat Siuslaw (113), Cottage Grove (102), Churchill (101) and North Bend (88) in the eight-school event.
The Bulldogs got their best production in the sprints.
North Bend’s Jason Padgett won the 100 meters in 11.69 and was second to teammate John Efraimson in the 200, with Efraimson running 23.11 and Padgett 23.14. Siuslaw’s Hunter Petterson was third in the 200 (23.51) and second in the 100 (11.77).
Efraimson won the 400 in 51.82 for North Bend.
North Bend edged Marshfield in the 4x100 relay, the Bulldogs crossing the line in 44.92 and the Pirates in 44.97. Marshfield came out on top in the 4x400 relay in 3:35.62, with the Bulldogs finishing second in 3:40.58.
Siuslaw’s strength was in the distance races. Siuslaw’s Samuel Ulrich won the 800 (2:04.19), just ahead of Marshfield’s Ismael Rodriguez (2:04.31). Chad Hughes won the 1,500 (4:18.91) and 3,000 (9:28.42) for the Vikings.
Marshfield’s Matthew Allen was second in the discus (129-3) and North Bend’s Keegan Young was second in the javelin (149-2).
Jack Waddington took second in the high jump for Marshfield, clearing 5-8 (Cottage Grove’s Isaac Stere got over the bar at 6-2).
Host Marist Catholic won the girls meet with 132 points. Churchill had 110 and Marshfield 100. North Bend was seventh (50) and Siuslaw eighth (43).
The Pirates had three different athletes win two events each.
Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack won the 200 (28.01) and 400 (1:03.29). Meanwhile, freshman Alie Clark won the long jump (15-5 ½) and triple jump (29-11 ¼). North Bend’s Lupita Trujillo was second in the latter event with a leap of 29-3.
Marshfield also had the top two finishers in the shot put — Daphne Scriven (31-11 ½) and Tori Cox (31-9). Scriven also won the discus (102-2) with Cox third (95-3).
Marshfield’s Keira Crawford was second in the high jump (4-8) behind Cottage Grove’s Gracie Arnold (4-10).
North Bend’s Roxy Day finished third in the pole vault on misses after she and Junction City’s Elaina Deming and Danielle Amacher all cleared 8 feet, with Deming winning the event.
Both Marshfield and North Bend have meets this week heading up to Friday’s Coos County Meet, the oldest annual high school meet in Oregon.
Marshfield will be in Florence for a meet with the other Sky-Em League schools on Tuesday and North Bend hosts Willamette on Wednesday.
COOS COUNTY MEET
The county meet on Friday brings in Coquille, Myrtle Point, Bandon and Powers, with them a number of top athletes who will challenge the Marshfield and North Bend squads.
The first field events will be at 4:30 p.m., with the running events starting at 5:30.
The boys sprints should be sensational with North Bend’s speedsters squaring off against Coquille’s Gunner Yates, among the fastest runners in the state. Meanwhile, Bandon’s Ansen Converse has the county’s top times in the boys distance races and Bandon’s girls, led by Holly Hutton, and Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson will highlight the distance events.
Bandon twins Hunter (pole vault) and Trevor Angove (high jump and triple jump) also are among the boys to watch, along with Coquille long jumper Brock Willis and North Bend triple jumper Drew Phillips. Myrtle Point’s Mason Detzler, Howard Blanton and Andreas Villanueva are among athletes to watch in the boys throws along with North Bend javelin thrower Keegan Young.
Coquille’s Trinidy Blanton could be a triple-winner in the 200, javelin and long jump and teammate Hailey Combie is among the top athletes in the shot put and discus. The Coquille trio of Emelia Wirebaugh, Willow Etienne and Reagan Krantz all have marks over 30 feet this year in the triple jump.