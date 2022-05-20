EUGENE — A Marshfield tradition continued Friday when the Pirates had another state champion, and three more placers, in the boys pole vault.
This time it was Jonathon Parks doing the honors, clearing a winning height of 14 feet, 9 inches. Danner Wilson was third (lifetime best 14-3) and Trent Summers fourth (14-0). Henley’s Andrew Edwards finished second, clearing 14-6, to break up Marshfield’s chances of sweeping the top three spots.
Last year, it was Summers winning the title in the Class 4A showcase and the Pirates have had many in the 2000s, including Trevor Woods, Hunter Drops and Chase Howerton multiple times each. Parks and Summers still can join that elite group as well, since Summers is a junior and Parks a sophomore.
The school’s secret?
“It’s a lifestyle,” said Wilson, also a sophomore.
“We take the time to stay out there all year long,” added Parks. “We dedicate our lives to it.”
Despite the trio of high placers, which helped Marshfield to the first-day lead in the meet, Summers said the event “could have gone better.”
Summers has cleared 15-5 and Parks nearly 15 feet earlier this season, so the winning height was somewhat disappointing.
But Parks proudly held up the champion medal.
“This makes me ecstatic,” he said. “I’ve never been state champion.”
“I think we did good,” said Wilson.
Marshfield nearly got another champion, but Alex Garcia-Silver was passed in the closing seconds by Phoenix’s Elwood Hosking in the 3,000 meters after Garcia-Silver led the entire race.
Hosking’s winning time was 8:34.56 and Garcia-Silver was timed in 8:35.45, a personal best.
“I just went out there and decided I’d lead it — balls to the walls,” Garcia-Silver said. “I wanted to show them who has the guts,”
At times, his lead was as much as 10 yards, but Hosking never let him get too far ahead and reeled him in over the final lap.
Garcia-Silver was disappointed with his place, but nothing else.
“The time was good,” he said. “For running that solo (leading the whole way), that was my best ever.
“The effort was good. I ran with guts.”
Garcia-Silver, who won the cross country title in the fall, said he got a slow start to training after he had a bout with long COVID in the winter.
“To run this well is good,” he said. “Obviously, out there you want to win.”
He will get another chance to win Saturday in the 1,500.
Marshfield also got three points in the discus, where Matthew Allen placed sixth with a throw of 127-11. Atoria’s Colton McMaster won the event with a toss of 177 feet and later also won the shot put with an effort of 55-0 ¾.
Ismael Rodriguez advanced to the final in the 800 for the Pirates.
Marshfield had 32 points on the opening day. Newport and Siuslaw both had 21 and Henley and Astoria each had 20. There are 12 more finals Saturday.
Marshfield’s girls missed their first state placer by a matter of inches in an event often decided by feet. Kate Miles, who won the Sky-Em title in the javelin last week, placed ninth in the javelin, one spot off the podium, with a throw of 105-1. The four girls in front of her, including fourth-place finisher of Cottage Grove (105-11) were 10 inches or less better than Miles.
Bailey Wallack qualified for the finals in the 400 for the Pirates and Charlie Dea advanced in the 300 hurdles.
Most of North Bend’s work in the Class 5A meet Friday was in qualifying for Saturday’s finals.
John Efraimson won his qualifying heats in both the 200 and 400 and Jason Padgett advanced in both the 100 and 200.
The Bulldogs did have one placer, when Roman Fritz placed seventh in the shot put with an effort of 43-2. Fritz is expected to do better Saturday in the javelin, when he is among three Bulldogs in the event.
For the girls, Keia Morris nearly missed the final in both the 100 and 200. Kaylianna Mazzucchi placed 10th in the javelin, also just missing the final.
The Class 6A girls went on a record-setting spree, starting in the 3,000 where Lake Oswego’s Kate Peters set a new mark of 9:25.15 and runner up Kaiya Robertson of Franklin (9:28.72) and third-place finisher Charlotte Richman of Ida B. Wells (9:31.43) also bettered the past mark. Seven runners finished under 10 minutes.
In the 100 meters, Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen set a new record with her time of 11.66 and Roosevelt’s Lily Jones (11.73) also was under the old record. They repeated that in the 200, with Brahe-Pedersen finishing in 23.33 and Jones in 23.89.
Harley Daniel of Oregon City bettered the meet record in the 100 hurdles with her time of 14.05 and just missed in the preliminaries of the 300 hurdles with her time of 42.75. Teammate Sophia Beckmon set a new mark in the long jump with a leap of 20-1 ½, the first time an Oregon high school girl has surpassed 20 feet.
Tyrone Gorze of Crater crushed the meet record in the Class 5A 3,000, lowering it by nine seconds with his time of 8:17.26. Seven runners in the Class 6A race finished under 8:20 and 13 were faster than the last state champion in 2019, with Tualatin’s Caleb Lakeman using a furious sprint to pass Michael Maiorano of South Medford, winning in 8:13.31.