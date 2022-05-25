Bandon’s baseball team got a bye in the first round of the Class 2A-1A playoffs and will host Westside Christian in a second-round game Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Marshfield’s baseball and softball teams won play-in games Saturday to advance to the Class 4A brackets, where both will be on the road Wednesday.
The Pirates will travel to La Grande in baseball after beating Valley Catholic 9-6 at home. The softball team, which topped Madras 7-4, will be at Stayton on Wednesday.
The Class 2A-1A playoffs started Monday (results were not available by press time). Coquille and Reedsport both were at home, the Red Devils hosting Grant Union for a chance to advance to the second round and a game at Kennedy while the Brave hosted East Linn Christian with the winner moving on to play the Dufur/South Wasco County squad.
Bandon’s softball team also was home, against Neah-Kah-Nie, the winner moving on to face top-ranked Grant Union/Prairie City.
Coquille, which beat Reedsport in eight innings Thursday to determine the league’s third seed, was at Days Creek on Monday, with the winner traveling to face Union/Cove on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
MARSHFIELD 9, VALLEY CATHOLIC 6: The Pirates held off a seventh-inning rally by the Valiants to advance to the playoff bracket. Marshfield led all the way after scoring three runs in both the first and third innings, but Valley Catholic made things interesting with four runs in the seventh.
DJ Daugherty had two hits, two runs and an RBI for Marshfield. Dom Montiel, Cobin Bouska and Ryder Easton all drove in two runs, with Montiel hitting a triple and scoring twice. Joe Herbert had a double and scored a run. Drake Rogers scored twice.
Montiel pitched the first five innings, giving up two hits and two runs and striking out seven before Rogers closed out the game.
BULLDOGS SPLIT: North Bend won its final game of the season, beating Springfield 9-8 in the nightcap of a Midwestern League doubleheader Friday. The Millers won the opener 19-3.
North Bend finished the season 8-18 overall and 2-14 in league play and will look ahead to next year.
SOFTBALL
MARSHFIELD 7, MADRAS 4: The Pirates beat the White Buffaloes at home Saturday to move into the playoff bracket.
The Pirates, who were second in the Sky-Em League, also fell to North Bend 7-3 in a nonleague game Thursday.
BULLDOGS SWEEP: North Bend dominated Springfield 15-0 and 18-2 on Thursday to finish the season on a winning note.
North Bend finished 6-10 in the Midwestern League and 12-13 overall.
Mirra Riddle had a home run, two runs and two RBIs in the opener and Emma Spalding had three hits two runs and three RBIs. Rylee Samora had two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Allison Burgmeier had two hits. Allyson Moore and Angel Andrade combined for five runs in the game and Sarah Shore did not allow a hit and struck out four.
COQUILLE 19, REEDSPORT 16: The Red Devils earned their playoff spot with a wild win over the Brave.
“It was a great game,” Coquille coach Darren Thompson said. “It was up and down, then extra innings. I’m so proud of the girls. They fought all the way to the end.”
Coquille and Reedsport had tied for third in the standings, forcing the tiebreaker game at Bandon.
In the extra frame, Kaileigh Brugnoli walked, Chloe Carr had a single, Regan Hogan had a two-out double and Taylor Kelner with a single.
Brugnoli had three hits, including a triple and three runs. Bailey Higgins had a double and single and also scored three times. Hogan, Kelner and Jaden Shaw also had three runs each, with Hogan and Kelner each having three hits and Shaw two doubles.
Bailey Ward and Ilene Glover had three runs each and Gabby Galan had two hits and two runs for Reedsport, which saw its season end.
“Reedsport is a tough bunch of kids for sure,” Thompson said.