Marshfield’s girls soccer team opened the year with two wins, on back-to-back days at home last week.
The Pirates edged Phoenix 3-2 on Thursday and then beat Klamath Union 1-0 on Friday.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Marshfield’s girls soccer team opened the year with two wins, on back-to-back days at home last week.
The Pirates edged Phoenix 3-2 on Thursday and then beat Klamath Union 1-0 on Friday.
Coach Jose Perez said it’s the first time the Pirates have won back-to-back home games in the 30-year history of the program.
“Looks like it’s going to be a great season,” he said. “With five seniors and three starting freshman, we will look fierce on the pitch.”
Isabell Perez, one of the seniors, scored the first two goals against Phoenix, one on a corner kick and one on a free kick. Junior Kayleigh England scored the other, assisted by senior Lucia Jimenez.
Friday’s game against Klamath Union was scoreless until the final 10 minutes, when Isabell Perez assisted freshman Mallory Edd.
Rylinn Clark, another of the seniors, had the shutout in goal against the Pelicans and has blocked half a dozen shots in the first two matches, Jose Perez said.
The Pirates face Henley at Phoenix on Wednesday and host Newport on Saturday.
NORTH BEND 2, CASCADE 0: The Bulldogs opened the season with a home win over the Cougars on Thursday.
North Bend fell to Klamath Union at home 1-0 on Saturday, falling to 1-1 on the season.
BOYS
NORTH BEND 2, KLAMATH UNION 2: North Bend followed a season-opening loss to Cascade with a draw against Klamath Union on Saturday.
Cascade edged the Bulldogs 1-0 in the opener Thursday.
North Bend’s boys and girls host Newport on Tuesday and visit Crook County on Saturday.
KLAMATH UNION 2, MARSHFIELD 1: The Pelicans beat the Pirates in Marshfield’s season opener on Friday.
Marshfield’s boys, like the girls, play Henley at Phoenix on Wednesday. They host Newport on Monday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.