Defending state champion Marshfield was ranked first by the coaches in the first OSAA Class 4A volleyball poll.
North Bend was just outside the top 10 in 11th in the initial rankings for Class 4A.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Defending state champion Marshfield was ranked first by the coaches in the first OSAA Class 4A volleyball poll.
North Bend was just outside the top 10 in 11th in the initial rankings for Class 4A.
Powers and Myrtle Point each were ranked high in their respective Class 1A football polls, with the Cruisers ranked third in the six-player division and the Bobcats fourth in the eight-player division.
Gold Beach ranked third in Class 2A, Siuslaw was eighth and Coquille 12th in Class 3A and Marshfield was 12th in Class 4A.
In Cross Country, Marshfield ranked third for boys in the Class 4A preseason poll while Siuslaw was second in Class 3A and Bandon was fourth in Class 2A-1A. Siuslaw was third and Bandon seventh in the Class 3A-2A-1A girls poll.
North Bend’s girls ranked ninth in the Class 4A soccer poll.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.