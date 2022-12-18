swim
Metro Creative Connection

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Marshfield’s boys and girls won nearly every event to beat Crater in a swimming dual last week at Mingus Park Pool.

The Marshfield boys won nine of the 11 events and the girls won eight.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you hoping for a white Christmas? 

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters