Marshfield’s boys and girls won nearly every event to beat Crater in a swimming dual last week at Mingus Park Pool.
The Marshfield boys won nine of the 11 events and the girls won eight.
Quinton Kloster won the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.95) and 100 backstroke (1:08.90).
Jack Waddington won the 200 individual medley (2:22.56) and 100 breaststroke (1:30.69) and Markus Kliewer took the 100 butterfly (1:03.61) and 500 freestyle (5:52.16).
Elliot Aley won the 50 freestyle (28.09) and was second in the 100 freestyle (1:04.03).
The Pirates also won two of the three relays. The group of Kloster, Waddington, Kliewer and Trevor Robbins took the 200 medley relay in 1:55.76 and the same quartet won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:56.53.
The Pirates also got runner-up finishes by Robbins in the 200 freestyle (2:17.81) and butterfly (1:07.37); Jamison Batdorff in the 200 IM (2:53.41) and Jonas Batdorff in the 500 freestyle (6:20.10).
Ethan Kirchner was second in the breaststroke (1:30.69) and third in the individual medley (2:53.84). Jamison Batdorff was third in the breaststroke (1:33.40).
Hunter Cowan was third in the 50 freestyle (29.87) and 100 freestyle (1:07.33). Seth Baugh was third in the 500 freestyle (8:50.03). Nathaniel Kinney was third in the backstroke (1:28.79).
Marshfield’s group of Cowan, Baugh, Kirchner and Clayton Westmark finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (2:15.39) while Bradley Allen, Cowan and the Batdorffs combined to finish second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:46.36).
Marshfield’s girls got wins by Isabelle Hale in the 200 freestyle (2:27.59) and breaststroke (1:30.61) and Allison Wright in the individual medley (2:33.76) and 500 freestyle (5:51.55).
Ellie Delgado won the butterfly (1:20.44) and was second in the individual medley (2:49.69) while Kally Haynes won the backstroke (1:14.26) and was second in the 500 freestyle (6:31.88).
The Pirates won the medley relay with the group of Haynes, Hale, Delgado and Wright (2:14.73) and the 400 freestyle relay with the same group (4:34.60).
Marshfield also got runner-up finishes by Sophie Rhodes in the 100 freestyle (1:19.25) and Ada Mahaffy in the backstroke (1:44.22).
Third-place finishes went to Cyrene Dorfmeister in the 200 freestyle (3:19.52), Abby Erb in the individual medley (2:56.37), Marie Mead in the 50 freestyle (38.41), Mahaffy in the 100 freestyle (1:27.17) and Sarah Duran in the breaststroke (1:39.57).
Marshfield’s Kendra Fleetwood, Mead, Mahaffy and Rhodes finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (2:35.43).
