VB Marshfield's Tatum Montiel, third from left, and Bridget Gould, right, were named to the all-tournament first team
Buy Now

Marshfield’s Tatum Montiel, third from left, and Bridget Gould, far right, were named to the all-state volleyball team after leading Marshfield to its first Class 4A state championship. Montiel and Gould also shared the Sky Em League co-player of the year award after leading the Pirates to the league title.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Marshfield dominated the all-league honors for the Sky-Em League after winning the league title with a  perfect mark and then going on to win its first volleyball state championship.

The Pirates took the major awards with coach of the year Tammie Montiel and co-players of the year Tatum Montiel and Bridget Gould.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters