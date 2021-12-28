Marshfield swept the top awards after capturing the Class 4A state football title in November.
The state’s coaches voted Marshfield quarterback Dom Montiel offensive player of the year, linebacker Ezra Waterman defensive player of the year and John Lemmons coach of the year.
Several other players also received all-state mention, including DJ Daugherty and Maddux Mateski each being on the first team both at wide receiver and defensive back.
Hayden Murphy was named to the first team as a defensive lineman and to the second-team offense at center.
Tight end Pierce Davidson, offensive lineman Josh Giacomini and kicker Alberto Castillo also were named to the second-team offense.
Running back Miguel Velazquez and receiver Mason Pederson both received honorable-mention recognition on offense, while Toby Johnston was named honorable mention as a defensive lineman.
Marshfield ran through a perfect regular season while winning the Sky-Em League title and then beat Madras, Henley, Mazama and Marist Catholic in the playoffs.