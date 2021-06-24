Pirates sweep swim titles

Marshfield’s swim teams swept the district meet at Cottage Grove on Saturday, taking five individual titles and several relay crowns along the way.
Marshfield’s boys got wins by Robert Kliewer in both the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard breaststroke and by Aaron Hutchins in the 200-yard freestyle.
Hutchins was second to Kliewer in the breaststroke, Trey Kirk was second in the 200 freestyle, Markus Kliewer was third in the 500 freestyle and Jack Waddington was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the individual medley. Trevor Robbins was fifth in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyle.
The Pirates won the medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, both with the group of Waddington, Hutchins, Kirk and Robert Kliewer.
For Marshfield’s girls, individual winners were Paige Kirchner in the 200 freestyle and Sydney Trendell in the 100 breaststroke.
Mira Matthews was second in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Trendell was third in the individual medley, Eli Delgado was third in the 100 butterfly, Kally Haynes was third in the 500 freestyle and Kierra Cooley was third in the breaststroke.
Delgado was fourth in the 500 freestyle and Haynes was fourth in the backstroke. The Pirates also got fifth-place finishes by Sara Weatherly in the 200 freestyle, Isabelle Hale in the individual medley and breaststroke and Cooley in the 100 freestyle.
Marshfield won the medley and 400 freestyle relays, both with the group of Trendell, Kirchner, Matthews and Kally Haynes.
The winners qualified for the state meet, which is this weekend in Cottage Grove, and the Pirates expect several others to advance as wild-card selections, though that list was not available by press time.
District meet
At Cottage Grove
Marshfield results
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay — 1. Marshfield (Kally Haynes, Sydney Trendell, Paige Kirchner, Mira Matthews), 2:01.21.200 Freestyle — 1. Paige Kirchner, Mar, 2:16.49; 5. Sara Weatherly, Mar, 2:34.49. 200 Individual Medley — 3. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 2:33.20; 5. Isabelle Hale, Mar, 2:41.27. 50 Freestyle — 2. Mira Matthews, Mar, 25.87; 5. Nyssa Haynes, Mar, 29.35; 7. Taylor Waddington, Mar, 30.61; 19. Shannon Kleveland, Mar, 40.28. 100 Butterfly — 3. Eli Delgado, Mar, 1:14.74. 100 Freestyle — 2. Mira Matthews, Mar, 58.22; 5. Kierra Cooley, Mar, 1:06.17; 6. Nyssa Haynes, Mar, 1:07.71; 17. Shannon Kleveland, Mar, 1:28.75. 500 Freestyle — 3. Kally Haynes, Mar, 6:12.92; 4. Eli Delgado, Mar, 6:37.76. 100 Backstroke — 4. Kally Haynes, Mar, 1:09.44; 6. Paige Kirchner, Mar, 1:11.82; 7. Taylor Waddington, Mar, 1:17.93. 100 Breaststroke — 1. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 1:15.62; 3. Kierra Cooley, Mar, 1:23.97; 5. Isabelle Hale, Mar, 1:26.69; 6. Sara Weatherly, Mar, 1:29.86. 400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Marshfield (Sydney Trendell, Paige Kirchner, Kally Haynes, Mira Matthews), 4:05.26.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay — 1. Marshfield (Jack Waddington, Aaron Hutchins, Robert Kliewer, Trey Kirk), 1:51.02. 200 Freestyle — 1. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 1:58.34; 2. Trey Kirk, Mar, 2:03.66; 6. Trevor Robbins, Mar, 2:23.80. 200 Individual Medley — 1. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 2:10.53; 5. Jack Waddington, Mar, 2:26.22. 50 Freestyle — 22. Cael Church, Mar, 40.39. 100 Butterfly — 3. Markus Kliewer, Mar, 1:00.95; 7. Jonas Batdorff, Mar, 1:25.92. 500 Freestyle — 2. Trey Kirk, Mar, 5:27.54; 3. Markus Kliewer, Mar, 5:36.09; 5. Trevor Robbins, Mar, 6:42.66. 200 Freestyle Relay — 6. Marshfield (Cael Church, Trevor Robbins, Jonas Batdorff, Markus Kliewer), 2:06.40. 100 Backstroke — 3. Jonas Batdorff, Mar, 1:19.17. 100 Breaststroke — 1. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 1:05.27; 2. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 1:07.71; 4. Jack Waddington, Mar, 1:08.95; 9. Cael Church, Mar, 1:37.16. 400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Marshfield (Jack Waddington, Robert Kliewer, Trey Kirk, Aaron Hutchins), 3:40.40.