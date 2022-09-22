Volleyball

Marshfield opened the Sky-Em League volleyball season with a win while North Bend suffered a tough five-set loss on the road Thursday.

Marshfield swept Junction City 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 in a strong opening match, improving to 9-2 overall.

Email Newsletters