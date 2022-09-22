Marshfield opened the Sky-Em League volleyball season with a win while North Bend suffered a tough five-set loss on the road Thursday.
Marshfield swept Junction City 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 in a strong opening match, improving to 9-2 overall.
The Pirates are at Cottage Grove on Tuesday and host Marist Catholic on Thursday.
North Bend fell to Marist Catholic 27-29, 25-14, 26-24, 26-28, 15-13. The Bulldogs were at Junction City on Monday (results were not available) and host Cottage Grove on Thursday.
TIGERS TOP WALDPORT: Bandon bounced back after losing the first set to beat visiting Waldport 23-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-20 on Thursday to improve to 2-0 in the Valley Coast Conference.
Bandon is at Reedsport on Tuesday and hosts Oakland on Thursday.
PANTHERS EDGE BRAVE: Gold Beach won a five-set marathon with visiting Reedsport 23-25, 25-12, 16-25, 27-25, 15-12 on Thursday to improve to 1-1 in league play. Reedsport is 0-2 heading into Tuesday’s match against Bandon and visits Illinois Valley on Thursday. Gold Beach is at Illinois Valley on Tuesday and hosts Waldport on Thursday.
COQUILLE SWEEPS: The Red Devils improved to 2-0 in the Far West League by sweeping visiting Sutherlin on Thursday, 26-24, 25-8, 25-3.
The Red Devils host Cascade Christian on Tuesday and visit Glide on Thursday. Cascade Christian and South Umpqua also are 2-0 and Glide is 1-0 in league.
BOBCATS WIN: Myrtle Point topped host Elkton in four sets Thursday, 25-23, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22.
The Bobcats stayed perfect in the Skyline League at 3-0, matching Powers, North Douglas and Umpqua Valley Christian. They host Days Creek on Tuesday and Umpqua Valley Christian on Wednesday.
POWERS WINS: Powers swept visiting Glendale on Tuesday for its second Skyline League win in two days, topping the Pirates 25-17, 25-14, 25-15.
The Cruisers are at Riddle on Tuesday and North Douglas on Thursday.
PACIFIC FALLS: Yoncalla swept visiting Pacific, 25-23, 25-9, 25-15 on Thursday. The Pirates fell to 0-3 in league play heading into a match at Camas Valley on Tuesday.
