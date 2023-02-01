wrestling
Metro Creative Connection

Marshfield, North Bend and Coquille each had a pair of champions in the Cottage Grove Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Bailey Thompson won the 126-pound weight class for Marshfield, pinning Lakeview’s Steven Stogsdill in the championship match. Jonathan Calvert was champion at 152, edging Isaiah Martinez of Madras 3-2 in the final.



