Marshfield, North Bend and Coquille each had a pair of champions in the Cottage Grove Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Bailey Thompson won the 126-pound weight class for Marshfield, pinning Lakeview’s Steven Stogsdill in the championship match. Jonathan Calvert was champion at 152, edging Isaiah Martinez of Madras 3-2 in the final.
Wyatt Smith was champion at 138 pounds for North Bend, pinning Willamette’s Josh Berry in 3:42 in the title bout. The other North Bend champion was Neal Walter at 220 pounds. He pinned Klamath Union’s Indrani Espinoza in 1:41 for the title.
Coquille’s Camaron Houston won the 145-pound division, beating Lakeview’s Brayson Granger 7-2 in the championship match. Andrew Matlock was the winner at 195 pounds, taking a 5-4 decision over Lee Brainard of Oakridge in the final.
Reese Hite was the runner up at 113 pounds for Marshfield, losing 12-6 to Jonavin Keller of Oakridge in the championship bout. Marshfield teammate Wyatt Petley finished second at 170, losing by pin to Churchill’s Zeke Allison in 3:15.
Coquille’s Riley Jones was runner-up at 182 pounds, losing by pin to Lakeview’s Adrian Stubb in 5:17. Tommy Vigue was third and Kieran Sherritt fourth at 220 for the Red Devils, with Vigue winning by pin.
Marshfield had two placers at 106 pounds, with Leonardo Pacheco and Garron Castro placing third and fifth, respectively. Aryan Wright tied for third at 160 for the Pirates, with the wrestlers unable to wrestle the bout since he had already had reached the limit of five matches for the day.
Marshfield’s Bobby Adam was fourth at 195.
North Bend’s Gavin Walter was third at 285 pounds. Connor Perez was fifth at 120 for the Bulldogs. Teammate Nicholas Campbell was fifth at 126.
North Bend’s Kevin Garcia and Tim Samecky tied for fifth at 160.
Mason Fisher was sixth at 132 for Coquille. Marshfield’s John Lemmons also finished sixth, at 145 and Trenton Edwards at 220.
Gold Beach had one placer, with Chris Salcedo taking third at 195.
Marshfield finished second to Madras in the team race, with North Bend fourth, Coquille seventh and Gold Beach 12th.