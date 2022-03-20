Marshfield’s softball team opened the season with an offensive showcase, beating visiting North Valley 29-5 in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.
In all, 12 different Marshfield players scored runs and 11 had hits in the game. Paige MacDuff and four hits, four runs and four RBIs and Gracie Peach had four hits, four runs and an RBI. Tatum Montiel had three hits, four runs and four RBIs and Paige Regard, Makenna Johnson, Mo Barrera and Caitlyn Browning all had two hits. Alaina Sullivan, Natalie Jordan and Jayla Johnson all had one hit but at least two runs and Faith Hite and Jetta Tice also scored runs.
Peach had a triple and double and Barrera, Jaden and MacDuff all had doubles. Johnson pitched, giving up five runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and seven walks.
BASEBALL
COQUILLE WINS TWO: Coquille’s baseball team got wins both Monday and Tuesday to start the new season, beating host Glide 7-6 on Monday and then topping visiting Rogue River 13-3 on Tuesday.