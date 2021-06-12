COOS BAY — The Pirate Palace wasn’t as full as it usually is for games between Marshfield and rival North Bend, but the home students were into the game vocally from the start as the Pirates topped the Bulldogs 72-53 Monday night.
“I thought it was a really fun environment,” Marshfield coach Casey McCord said. “It was good to have fans from both schools here.”
Mason Ainsworth gave the Marshfield students plenty to cheer about.
The junior had an amazing night inside and outside, scoring 43 points to lead Marshfield to the victory. He scored from inside and outside, freeing himself from North Bend defenders with crafty dribbling, and by getting to the free throw line. In the second and third quarters, he scored 22 of Marshfield’s 27 points.
“They gave him space,” McCord said. “He hasn’t been knocking down shots. He’s a knock-down shooter.
“Once he got going, he hit some shots.”
North Bend coach Bill Callaway had a simple description of Ainsworth’s game.
“He was on tonight,” Callaway said.
Marshfield started a key week that includes a pair of huge Sky-Em League contests with a victory.
North Bend, meanwhile, played maybe its best game of the season, several times carving into a big lead that Marshfield created by scoring 14 straight points late in the first quarter.
“I thought we came out pretty good to start the game with good energy,” McCord said. “We got complacent in the second quarter offensively and let North Bend hang around.”
North Bend had troubles with Marshfield’s trapping pressure early — Callaway said the Bulldogs had “too many turnovers” — before eventually solving that riddle.
“We had a little more attack in the second half,” Callaway said.
While Ainsworth was doing the great majority of Marshfield’s scoring, the Bulldogs were getting contributions from bunches of players from beyond the 3-point line.
Brady Messner led the way with five 3-pointers for 15 points and North Bend hit 11 in all by five players.
Spencer Barker added 14 points for North Bend, including two 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs played solid defense inside and grabbed their share of rebounds after falling into the early hole.
“We had our moments competing,” Callaway said. “Our goal is to keep our heads up, play every possession, and don’t worry about the score.”
But every time the Bulldogs whittled the lead down to single digits, the Pirates would surge ahead again.
One of the big keys, McCord said, was the inside work of Pierce Davidson and Dom Montiel.
“Dom and Pierce rebounded well,” he said. “Ultimately, that’s going to be what matters — finishing defensive possessions with box-outs.”
Davidson and Montiel also each scored eight points.
Marshfield, which was seventh in the first ranking by the Class 4A basketball committee and needs to either win the Sky-Em League or finish as one of the highest two non-league champions, was home again Tuesday against Siuslaw trying to avenge one of its losses from the first round of league play and then scheduled for a trip to Eugene on Thursday to try to repeat one of its big wins from the first half, an overtime victory over Marist Catholic.
They took care of the first of those tests by beating the Vikings 61-24.
Davidson had 24 points, Montiel 11, Ezra Waterman nine and Noah Niblett eight against Siuslaw, which was missing one of its top players, Braden Thornton.
The Pirates led 30-21 at halftime and held the Vikings to a single 3-pointer in the second half.
“Pierce had a solid game scoring and rebounding,” McCord said. “Dom and Pierce have really gotten after it on the glass the last few games.”
While the Pirates looked ahead to their big game with Marist Catholic and its implications in the Sky-Em race, North Bend is not in any league race since the Midwestern League schools nearly all opted not to schedule trips to the Bay Area.
With no postseason options, the Bulldogs are looking to the future with a relatively young roster that includes three freshmen getting significant minutes — Sam Mickelson, Jason Padgett and Peyton Forrester.
“I want to let those kids play and get better,” Callaway said.
North Bend followed the Marshfield game with its best win of the year, topping Class 6A Roseburg 41-40.
“It was a great win for the kids,” Callaway said. “They were pretty excited.”
The Bulldogs overcame a seven-point halftime deficit and went up by four late on a 3-pointer by Bryant Wicks before Roseburg rallied to tie the game. Barker put North Bend in front by hitting one of two free throws and the Indians missed three chances at a win, including two hurried put-backs just before the buzzer.
Barker scored 19 points and Messner 11, with both hitting three 3-pointers. Kevin Jones added six points, including a couple of big second-half buckets.