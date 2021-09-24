South Coast football teams held spots in a number of the state coaches polls entering this week’s games.
Marshfield maintained it spot atop the Class 4A poll after the Pirates improved to 3-0 with a win over Washington high school Prairie in a hastily scheduled game last week. Marshfield played the Falcons after North Bend had to cancel the scheduled rivalry game, which now will be played on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Pete Susick Stadium.
The Pirates had nine of the 10 first-place votes in the poll (No. 3 Estacada had the other). The Pirates’ Sky-Em League rival Marist Catholic was ranked No. 2.
Bandon is up to fourth in the Class 2A poll after its third straight dominant win, this one over Rogue River. Coquille, which had to forfeit its game against Lakeview, remained in the poll at No. 7. The Tigers host Lakeview at 3 p.m. Saturday, while Coquille will have its second straight forfeit, this one against Illinois Valley.
Meanwhile, Powers is fifth in this week’s 6-man football poll after the Cruisers improved to 3-0 last week with a win at Yoncalla. They host Riddle this week, the first of three straight at home as they try to extend their win streak in their return to having their own team. Powers got one first-place vote. Joseph, which had five, is ranked first.
Myrtle Point, which has won two straight, is tied for 10th in the eight-man poll heading into a home game against Lost River at 1 p.m. Saturday. Gold Beach, also 2-1, is seventh heading into a bye before next week’s game against Myrtle Point. Both the Bobcats and Panthers are ranked for the first time this season. Powder Valley tops the rankings.
Siuslaw, which plays at the Class 3A level for football, was ranked second in that division behind top-ranked Rainier. Junction City, like Siuslaw a Sky-Em League team that plays down a level in football only, was ranked eighth.