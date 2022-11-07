football
The South Coast’s two football state champions from last fall — Marshfield and Coquille — both were eliminated in first-round matches on the road Friday. Bandon also lost on the road.

Marshfield lost to Scappoose 26-6 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, on a windy and rainy night that led to 13 fumbles by the two teams — all in the first three quarters.

