The South Coast’s two football state champions from last fall — Marshfield and Coquille — both were eliminated in first-round matches on the road Friday. Bandon also lost on the road.
Marshfield lost to Scappoose 26-6 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, on a windy and rainy night that led to 13 fumbles by the two teams — all in the first three quarters.
Marshfield had the first chance to score, but missed a field goal and Scappoose ran for an 85-yard touchdown on the next play.
The Indians scored another short touchdown to take a 14-0 lead before Marshfield got its only score on a short touchdown run.
Scappoose added two field goals and another touchdown in the second half to pull away.
Scappoose will play top-ranked Mazama in the quarterfinals after the Vikings topped Seaside 49-6 on Saturday.
The team Marshfield beat in the championship game last year also lost, with Marist Catholic falling to Gladstone 21-20 at home in Eugene.
Coquille, meanwhile, was shut out at Dayton, 45-0 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Red Devils were the Class 2A champions last fall and made it into the playoffs with a shutout win over St. Mary’s in the regular-season finale, but then were shut out in the first round of the playoffs.
Dayton will play another Far West League team in the quarterfinals, facing South Umpqua, which beat Yamhill-Carlton 34-21.
One other Far West League team won Friday, with Cascade Christian beating Ontario 52-20, but both St. Mary’s and Lakeview lost, the Crusaders 28-0 to Santiam Christian and Lakeview 43-0 to Kennedy, the team Coquille beat for the Class 2A title last year.
In the other Friday games involving the South Coast, Bandon fell to host Regis 14-2, ending a promising season for the Tigers, while Gold Beach beat visiting Taft 12-6.
Bandon had finished third in the league, but came up short on the road in its first season playing the nine-player format now used in Class 2A.
Gold Beach, which had played eight-man the past few years, extended its season with the home win after finishing second in the league and now will be on the road against Colton in the quarterfinals.
The Vikings beat Toledo 50-0.