Marshfield’s volleyball team got a big road win on Tuesday, sweeping host Sweet Home in a nonleague match.
The Pirates beat the Huskies 25-20, 25-12, 25-20.
Marshfield improved to 4-1 on the season, the lone loss coming to Class 6A Roseburg on the opening day.
Sweet Home was No. 3 and Marshfield No. 5 in the preseason coaches polls for Class 4A. The loss was the first of the year for the Huskies.
RED DEVILS SWEEP: Coquille beat visiting Reedsport 25-8, 25-16, 25-8 in a nonleague match Tuesday.
The Red Devils improved to 4-2.
BOYS SOCCER
COQUILLE 9, PACIFIC 1: The Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats opened the season with a league win over the combined Pacific-Bandon team at Coquille.
All matches for both the DevilCats and Pirates are league matches in the Class 3A-2A-1A District 4. In other league matches Tuesay, Sutherlin beat Glide 5-0 and Umpqua Valley Christian blanked Douglas 8-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 5, COQUILLE 1: The Bruins opened the season with a league win over the host DevilCats on Tuesday.
It was the first match of the year for both teams, which are in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4.
