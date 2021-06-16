Marshfield’s boys basketball team completed a big week that included four wins in five days by beating visiting Tillamook 45-38 on Friday.
Marshfield had earlier in the week topped North Bend, Siuslaw and Marist Catholic.
In the win over Tillamook, Mason Ainsworth had 19 points, Pierce Davidson 10 and Dom Montiel seven, with all of Montiel’s points coming on free throws.
The Pirates led by three at halftime and then held the Cheesemakers to just three points in the third quarter, to build a margin they held through the final eight minutes.
That victory came one day after a huge win in Eugene over the Spartans that positioned the Pirates to possibly tie for the league title.
If Marshfield can beat Elmira on the road Tuesday, the Pirates would have a chance to tie Junction City for the crown when the Tigers visit Coos Bay for the Sky-Em League finale on Thursday. Junction City handed the Pirates one of their two league losses, the other coming to Siuslaw. Junction City’s lone league loss came to Marist Catholic.
Marshfield held off a fourth-quarter surge by the Spartans on Thursday to win 55-51 and complete a season sweep over Marist Catholic.
Ainsworth had 23 points and Noah Niblett 12 in the win.
Marshfield led 38-27 entering the final quarter and held on.
“It was a great game and great crowd,” Marshfield coach Casey McCord said. “Marist made it interesting at the end, but credit to the kids for going to a tough place and getting a great win.”
MYRTLE POINT 63, COQUILLE 49: The Bobcats got their first win over the Red Devils in several seasons by winning at Coquille on Friday night.
Luke Nicholson had 21 points for the Bobcats, while Carson Bradford added 14 points and Gabe Swan 10. Andreas Villanueva added nine points.
Myrtle Point broke through for its first win against one of the top teams in the Sunset Conference after twice playing with second-place Bandon and nearly topping defending state champion Toledo earlier in the week.
The Bobcats’ last win over the Red Devils came in the 2013-14 season.
Jace Haagen led Coquille in the loss with 10 points.
The Red Devils trailed 28-10 at halftime and 44-21 entering the final quarter.
GIRLS
MYRTLE POINT 37, COQUILLE 15: The Bobcats beat the Red Devils for the second time this season.
Maddi Reynolds had 12 points and Sarah Nicholson nine for Myrtle Point, which held Coquille to five or fewer points in every quarter.
Jaylyn Rayevich had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for Coquille.
MARIST CATHOLIC 41, MARSHFIELD 38: The Pirates suffered another tough loss to the Spartans, this one coming in Eugene on Thursday.
The game was close all the way, but the Pirates weren’t able to get over the top against the Spartans.
Charlie Dea had 15 points for the Pirates, but none of her teammates had more than five.
The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Marshfield, with one of the victories coming by forfeit over Cottage Grove.
Marshfield finishes the regular season with games at Elmira on Tuesday and home against Junction City on Thursday.