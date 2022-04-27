Marshfield’s softball team picked up a pair of wins Friday, topping Junction City 8-2 and 19-4 to improve to 4-2 in the Sky-Em League, second in the standings behind top-ranked Marist Catholic.
The Tigers had entered the twin bill without any league losses and fell to 3-2.
In the first game, Gracie Peach had three hits, a run and an RBI for Marshfield.
Paige Macduff had two hits and two runs and Tatum Montiel two hits and two RBIs. Jayla Johnson also had two hits and a run for the Pirates.
Montiel picked up the win, striking out nine and allowing six hits.
Johnson pitched the second game, giving up four hits and four runs and striking out three. The contest was limited to four innings by the mercy rule.
Makenna Johnson had three hits, four runs and an RBI for the Pirates.
Macduff had two hits, three runs and three RBIs, Caitlyn Browning had a three-run double, Faith Hite scored four runs and Jayla Johnson three. Natalie Jadin drove in two runs and had two hits and Peach also had two RBIs.
Persephone Johnson had a home run for Junction City.
The Pirates host Siuslaw on Tuesday and visit Cottage Grove for a doubleheader Friday.
SUNSET CONFERENCE: Bandon improved to 5-1 in league play by dominating Gold Beach 16-1.
Reedsport improved to 3-3 with a 12-6 win at Waldport. Toledo stayed unbeaten in league by topping Siletz Valley 15-0.
BASEBALL
SUNSET CONFERENCE: Bandon kept its league record perfect at 6-0 at the midway point of the league season by beating Gold Beach 5-1 on Friday.
The win came a day after the Tigers fell to Umpqua Valley Christian 11-2 in a game of top Class 2A-1A teams.
Coquille edged Myrtle Point 10-9 on Friday and Gold Beach 6-5 on Saturday and is in second place at 5-2. Reedsport is 4-2 after beating Waldport 12-1.
Toledo, which topped Siletz Valley 7-4 is 4-3 and Gold Beach is 3-3.
This week, Bandon hosts Waldport on Tuesday before a big game at Reedsport on Friday. Coquille is at Toledo on Tuesday and hosts Waldport on Friday.
Reedsport hosts Myrtle Point on Tuesday.
TENNIS
BULLDOGS WIN: North Bend topped Midwestern League foe Willamette 7-3 on Thursday before tying St. Mary’s 4-4 on Saturday.
Against Willamette, the Bulldogs got four singles wins, including in the top three spots by Adrianna Frank, Olivia Knutson and Sydney Wilson. Knutson’s win went three sets and Kristina Jegleim also got a singles win.
North Bend got doubles wins by the teams of Haley Reeves and Trinity Barker, Abigail Harper and Jegleim, and Lauren Hayes and Sierah Martin. North Bend’s top doubles team of Emily and Madison West lost a three-set match to Willamette’s Crystal Luna and Lizbeth Silva.
In the match against St. Mary’s, North Bend got singles wins by Frank, Madeline Groth and Jegleim and a doubles win by Reeves and Wilson.