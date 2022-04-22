Marshfield’s softball and baseball teams beat the weather Tuesday to get Sky-Em League wins over Elmira, one in Coos Bay and one at Elmira.
The softball team was able to use the turf field at Southwestern Oregon Community College for the second time and beat the Falcons 14-10, overcoming a 7-4 deficit.
The Pirates got a good start with four runs in the first inning, but that lead didn’t last, with the Falcons scoring seven runs in the second, with help from Marshfield’s defense.
“The girls did a good job of coming out early and scoring some runs,” Marshfield coach Chelsea Burns said. “Unfortunately, we let them back in it in the second inning on some miscues defensively.
“The one thing I have noticed about this team is they just don’t seem to give up. That’s really all we coaches can ask of them.”
Marshfield’s bats came alive, with every player in the lineup having at least one hit or one run.
Tatum Montiel put the Pirates in front again with a three-run home run in the fourth inning and also had a double and single, three runs and four RBIs. Alaina Sullivan had three hits and two RBIs and Gracie Peach had two hits, three runs and three RBIs.
Makenna Johnson, Paige Reigard and Paige Macduff all had two runs and Faith Hite had two RBIs.
“Tatum pitched a solid game even when the strike zone was a little difficult to solidify,” Burns said. “That can be frustrating for a young pitcher, but she is the type of competitor that doesn’t make excuses and continues to work.
“Peach did a great job behind the plate as well and Makenna took advantage of the opportunity to play second (base) by hustling to make some great plays. They all work well together.”
The Pirates improved to 2-2 heading into a big home doubleheader Friday against Junction City, which is 3-0 in league play.
BASEBALL
Marshfield’s baseball team, meanwhile, had its best offensive performance of the year in a 19-5 win at Elmira.
Dom Montiel had four hits, including a double, and drove in seven runs while scoring two. Every player had at least one hit and scored at least one run.
“Luke Parry and Joe Herbert hit well and Gannon Frost had his first varsity hit,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said, adding that both Parry and Drake Rogers did well on the mound for the Pirates.
“It was a great bounce-back win after Marist,” Floyd Montiel said, recalling a doubleheader sweep at the hands of league-leading Marist Catholic on Friday.
Parry had two hits and three RBIs and Frost drove in two runs. Cobin Bouska had a triple and scored twice, Rogers had two hits and three runs, Ryder Easton also scored three times and Herbert, Wyatt Peck and Max James each scored twice. Riley Murphy had a hit, a run and a sacrifice bunt.
Marshfield improved to 2-2 heading into Friday’s home twin bill against Junction City, which is 2-0 in league play.
“I’m glad we got it in as most of the state was unplayable,” Floyd Montiel said.
REEDSPORT WINS: Reedsport’s baseball team won at Toledo 12-7 to improve to 3-2 in the Sunset Conference. The Boomers fell to 3-3. The rest of the league’s schedule was postponed.
Toledo won the softball game 15-0 to keep its league record perfect at 6-0. Reedsport fell to 2-3.
TRACK & FIELD
PIRATES COMPETE: Jonathon Parks won three events for Marshfield in a Sky-Em League meet at Junction City that also included Marist Catholic, Cottage Grove and Elmira on Tuesday.
Parks had new bests while sprinting to wins in the 100 (11.96 seconds) and 200 (23.74) and also won the long jump (19 feet, 8 inches).
Trent Summers won the pole vault 14-0 with Danner Wilson second (13-6) and Wilson won the triple jump (39-6).
Alie Clarke won the triple jump (29-5) and was second in the long jump (14-8 ¾) for Marshfield’s girls. Keira Crawford won the high jump (4-8) and Kate Miles was second in the javelin (90-1).