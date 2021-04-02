Marshfield was up to second in the latest rankings of the Class 4A football committee, meaning the Pirates will most likely play for the state title if win in their regular-season finale at Marist Catholic on Saturday.
Mazama, which ended Thurston’s long win streak last week, is ranked first with 80 points, followed by Marshfield with 68 and Marist Catholic with 65. Gladstone is fourth with 52.
The top two teams in the final ranking will play for the state title at a neutral site. The third- and fourth-ranked teams will play for third place.
Meanwhile, Class 4A has scheduled its playoff dates for the eight-team playoff structures for volleyball and boys and girls soccer.
The quarterfinals will be held on Tuesday, with the semifinals on Thursday and the championship and third- and fourth-place matches on Saturday, April 10.
In each of those other sports, the league champion, or another representative will be chosen for the playoffs, along with the next two highest-ranked teams. Some top teams might opt out of the playoffs. There is a chance Valley Catholic, for example, will not have its league-champion girls soccer and volleyball teams participate.
Class 4A also has a state cross country championships scheduled for Alderbrook Golf Course in Tillamook on Saturday, April 10.
Each league will have a chance to determine its two league team representatives and any individuals.
The Sky-Em League, for example, held its league meet Thursday (results weren’t available by press time).
The state’s smaller schools also have a state championships planned, on April 10 at Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon.
The South Coast teams competed in their district meet Thursday at Valley of the Rogue State Park in Rogue River.