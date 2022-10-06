Marshfield’s volleyball team stayed perfect in the Sky-Em League and won the first league match with rival North Bend on Thursday, beating the host Bulldogs 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17.
Tatum Montiel had 17 kills and Bridaget Gould 15 for the Pirates in the win. Ava Ainsworth had five aces and 33 assists. Montiel had 22 digs and Gracie Peach 19 to lead the defense. Paige Macduff had 13 and Gould 12.
The Pirates open the second half of league play at Junction City on Tuesday and host Cottage Grove on Thursday.
North Bend, which was 2-2 in the first round of league play, hosts second-place Marist Catholic on Tuesday and Junction City on Thursday, the team’s final regular-season home match.
COQUILLE TOPS DOUGLAS: The Red Devils stayed perfect in the Far West League, beating the host Trojans three games to one on Thursday night.
Coquille is a perfect 6-0 in league play heading into home matches against North Valley on Thursday and Lakeview on Saturday. The Saturday match will be the final home regular-season contest for the Red Devils.
TIGERS TOP PANTHERS: Bandon beat Gold Beach 25-12, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19 on Thursday night in a Valley Coast Conference match.
The Tigers improved to 6-2 heading into a Saturday doubleheader at Central Linn High School against the host Cobras and East Linn Christian. The Tigers beat East Linn. Scores for the match against Central Linn were not available.
Bandon is at Waldport on Tuesday and hosts Reedsport on Friday.
REEDSPORT EDGES OAKERS: Reedsport outlasted visiting Oakland 17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12 on Thursday, improving to 3-5 in league play.
The Brave were swept at home by Oakridge and Lowell on Saturday and are at Gold Beach on Tuesday and Bandon on Friday this week.
BOBCATS BEAT NEW HOPE: Myrtle Point swept the host Warriors 25-12, 25-16, 27-25 on Thursday to bounce back from a tough loss a night earlier to Powers.
The win improved Myrtle Point’s league record to 4-3 heading into home matches Wednesday and Thursday against Riddle and North Douglas.
UVC SWEEPS POWERS: The Monarchs topped the visiting Cruisers 25-10, 25-10, 25-19 on Thursday.
Powers, which had beaten Myrtle Point 25-19, 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 15-12 on Wednesday, are 5-2 in league play. UVC is in first place at a perfect 7-0.
The Cruisers host Pacific on Wednesday and Yoncalla on Friday.
GLENDALE BEATS PACIFIC: Glendale topped visiting Pacific 25-13, 25-16, 25-18 in a battle of the two teams of Pirates in the Skyline League on Thursday.
The Cruisers fell to 0-6 in league heading into a home match against New Hope on Saturday. They are at Powers on Wednesday and host Umpqua Valley Christian on Thursday.