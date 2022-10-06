Volleyball

Marshfield’s volleyball team stayed perfect in the Sky-Em League and won the first league match with rival North Bend on Thursday, beating the host Bulldogs 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17.

Tatum Montiel had 17 kills and Bridaget Gould 15 for the Pirates in the win. Ava Ainsworth had five aces and 33 assists. Montiel had 22 digs and Gracie Peach 19 to lead the defense. Paige Macduff had 13 and Gould 12.

