Marshfield’s girls basketball team will face off against Molalla on Friday night with a spot in the Class 4A state tournament on the line.
The Pirates, who are the No. 4 seed for the playoffs, will host the 8:30 p.m. game at the end of a long day at Pirate Palace, following the semifinal games for the Class 3A state tournament.
Marshfield had a bye through the play-in round of the playoffs by virtue of its high ranking. Molalla, The No. 13 seed, tied for fourth in the tough Tri-Valley Conference and won a play-in game at Pendleton 54-43 on Monday night to earn its spot in the final 16. The Indians are 13-9 on the season, but lost four of their final five league games before beating Pendleton.
The league also includes No. 2 Gladstone, which shared the regular-season title with Madras, which swept its two games against Molalla. Marshfield also faced Madras early in the year, in the White Buffaloes’ home tournament, and that 57-22 win by Madras preceded a big reversal in the trajectory of the Pirates’ season.
Marshfield was 1-2 following that loss, but finished the season 17-7 and shared the Sky-Em title with Marist Catholic. Along the way, the Pirates also became the only Class 4A team to beat top-ranked Baker, during the Stayton tournament.
The Pirates won 12 of their last 13 regular-season games before losing to Marist in the seeding game for the Sky-Em League and losing a non-league game against No. 3 Astoria on a neutral court in Eugene.
If Marshfield beats Molalla on Friday night, the Pirates will have to wait a day to find out their opponent in the quarterfinals of the state tournament at Forest Grove.
The Marshfield-Molalla winner plays the winner of a Saturday game between Scappoose and No. 5 Henley in Klamath Falls. Marshfield beat Henley 41-37 in the Sky-Em/Skyline crossover in Junction City.
The rest of the Class 4A playoffs includes No. 1 Baker hosting Klamath Union, with the winner facing either Madras or No. 8 Cascade in the quarterfinals; Astoria hosting Mazama, with the winner facing either Crook County or No. 6 Cascade; and Philomath visiting No. 7 Marist Catholic, with the winner facing Junction City or Gladstone.
The Scappoose-Henley and Mazama-Astoria games both are Saturday, with the Baker game also tipping off late Friday night because the Bulldogs host the Class 1A state tournament.
The Class 4A tournament will be played entirely at Forest Grove High School this year (it has been jointly hosted by Forest Grove and Pacific University in most recent years) and the girls will play the quarterfinal matchups in the school’s older gym.
In the Class 4A boys playoffs, which are on Saturday, Hidden Valley visits No. 1 Philomath, Stayton is at No. 8 Crook County, Astoria is at No. 5 Henley, Madras visits No. 4 Baker, The Dalles is at No. 3 Cascade (the defending champions), Marist Catholic visits No. 6 Seaside, Gladstone is at No. 7 North Marion and No. 2 Junction City hosts La Grande