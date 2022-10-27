Marshfield’s volleyball team will host La Grande as the top-ranked Pirates try to advance to the Class 4A state tournament.

The playoff bracket was finalized Tuesday after all the play-in round matches were contested, including a victory by North Bend that pushed the Bulldogs into the playoffs as well. North Bend travels to Mazama on Saturday for its first-round playoff match.

