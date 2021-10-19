When the Marshfield Pirates girls soccer team ran onto the field last Wednesday, they were prepared for a grueling match against Elmira’s Falcons. The results: The Falcons were an even match for the Pirates. The final score was 2-2.
Like many high school sports teams this year, the girls soccer team is working on building their team up. With no senior members on the team, each athlete will have the opportunity to stay together for more than one season, becoming more cohesive as a team.
The team has four team captains this year: juniors Milagros Perez Nanez and Rylinn Clark, and sophomores Kaleigh England and Izabell Perez. According to Izabell, it has been difficult finding students to recruit. Marshfield does not have a junior varsity girls soccer team this school year because of it.
“I feel like our season has been rough,” Izabell Perez said. “Girls soccer isn’t advertised that much, so we never have any girls joining and it’s hard finding people. We’re slowly getting there.”
While small in numbers, the members on the team are large in spirit. At halftime, the score was tied 1-1 with Pirates playing strong defense much of the time. The team’s cheers before beginning the second half echoed throughout Pete Susick stadium.
In the middle of the second half, Milagros Perez-Nanez scored again for the Pirates, after a player on the opposing team fell and Marshfield recovered the ball. The girls remained focused and continued to rely on their strong defense for the remainder of the game.
“We pull through as a team and find our stride and win a game,” said Izabell Perez. “The talent is 100% there, we just need to find out how to unlock it.”
The team has just two regularly scheduled games left this season.
They play Cottage Grove on Monday and Marist Catholic on Wednesday.