COOS BAY — Marshfield wrestling coach Bo Hampton said the Pirates faced an uphill battle, just like virtually all the other teams in the state, in the pandemic-stricken 2021 season.
“It was hard to get kids to come out,” Hampton said Wednesday, after five of his wrestlers qualified for the upcoming Class 4A state tournament with their finishes in the regional tournament hosted by the Pirates. “It was a weird time of the year to try to get kids to wrestle.”
Wrestling is normally a winter sport, but all the winter sports were pushed to the end of the school year in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s hard to try to get kids who are inexperienced to start wrestling late in the year,” Hampton said.
And the Pirates, their coach said, were inexperienced.
Still, they managed to get three wrestlers into the finals in the regional, which included Marshfield and Cottage Grove of the Sky-Em League and the six teams from the Skyline League.
Two of those were the most experienced Pirates — Miguel Velazquez, who won a state title for Reedsport as a sophomore last year, and Jonathan Calvert, who advanced to the state tournament as a freshman last winter.
On Wednesday, Velazquez was pinned by Mazama’s Ethan Richards in the 195-pound final, Calvert was pinned by Mazama’s Tanner Wood in the 138-pound final and Marshfield freshman Spencer Pederson was pinned by Hidden Valley’s Basen Rambo in the championship match at 106 pounds. All three falls were recorded in the first round.
Hampton said he considered three in the finals a good showing for his squad.
“It’s really good,” he said. “Everybody wrestled hard. Even the guys who didn’t make it to state.”
Marshfield’s other state qualifiers were Rowdy Lewis, who placed third at 126 pounds, and Hayden Murphy, who was fourth at 220.
The state tournament is next Friday and Saturday at Cascade High School in Turner, and Hampton has high hopes.
“Everyone who is going has a shot at placing,” he said. “The kids are just improving every day.
“They just keep getting better.”
Marshfield finished sixth in the team race with 105 points, far behind winner Hidden Valley, which had six champions and scored 256.5 points. Mazama, which had three champions, was second with 224.5 points.
Velazquez, who was injured in his championship match Wednesday, said he is excited about next week.
“Very, very (excited),” he said. “It’s bigger, more competitive (than Class 2A-1A).”
Velazquez said he is proud of how Marshfield’s kids have competed this year, given the challenges of the spring season and not being able to start actual one-on-one drills until several months into the new year.
He added that it’s been fun watching Marshfield’s younger wrestlers improve.
“It’s exciting watching them win more matches,” he said.
In addition to Marshfield’s state qualifiers, Riley Murphy and Chris Thomas placed fifth at 126 and 132 pounds, respectively, and John Lemmons was sixth at 145 pounds, which was the largest bracket Wednesday with nine wrestlers.
That was the exception given how this year has gone.
“Everybody is low on numbers,” Hampton said. “The league went from 125 kids to 85.
“A lot of seniors quit wrestling. Its’ kind of been the theme around the state.”
Team Scores: Hidden Valley 256.5, Mazama 224.5, Henley 217, North Valley 128, Phoenix 113, Marshfield 105, Klamath Union 63, Cottage Grove 0.
Championship Matches
106 — Basen Rambo, HV, p. Spencer Pederson, Mar, 1:45. 113 — Dylan Clark, Hen, p. Hadyn Burk, Maz, :44. 120 — Ashton Marchington, HV, p. Kyle Nichols, Hen, 3:36. 126 — Hunter Lucas, HV, p. Treyce Horton, Maz, 2:29. 132 — George Tapia, HV, won by technical fall over Alex Mersino, NV, 16-1. 138 — Tanner Wood, Maz, p. Jonathan Calvert, Mar, 2:50. 145 — Savien Burk, Maz, p. Asa Marqick, HV, 2:59. 152 — Owen Archy, HV, p. Chris Currier, NV, :59. 160 — Sam McKeen-Hornbeck, Hen, p. Ethan Blendell, NV, 2:19. 170 — Fisher Bastian, HV, p. Marcelo Camargo, Pho, 1:15. 182 — Elijah Myers, NV, p. Patrick Calhoun, Pho, 1:45. 195 — Ethan Richards, Maz, p. Miguel Velazquez, Mar, :45. 220 — Joseph Baynard, Pho, p. Jason Ortega, Maz, 3:12. 285 — Christopher Woods, HV, p. Donavan Delos-Reyes, KU, :42.
Third Place (Marshfield only)
126 — Rowdy Lewis, Mar, p. Jaxon Mengis, Hen, 5:02. 220 — Matthew McCoy, Hen, p. Hayden Murphy, Mar, 1:02.
Fifth Place (Marshfield only)
126 — Riley Murphy, Mar, bye. 132 — Chris Thomas, Mar, won by forfeit. 145 — Ryan Dotson, Hen, p. John Lemmons, Mar, 1:32.