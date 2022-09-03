Marshfield opened the volleyball season with a split against larger schools in Springfield.
The Pirates fell to Class 6A Roseburg in a five-set match, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 17-25, 15-10 and beat host Thurston, a Class 5A school, 16-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-11 on the opening day matches could be played last week.
The Pirates swept another Class 5A school, Churchill, 25-10, 25-14, 25-7 on Saturday. And on Tuesday, Marshfield beat Siuslaw 25-12, 26-24, 25-16.
North Bend opened the season with a sweep at Hidden Valley, though it was a tight match, the Bulldogs beating the Mustangs, 26-24, 26-24, 25-16.
Coquille, which has moved up to Class 3A this year, opened the season with a split of two matches at home on Saturday.
The Red Devils edged traditional league rival Bandon, now a classification lower, 25-11, 25-18, 14-25, 19-25, 15-10.
Meanwhile, Coquille was swept by Siuslaw, which has dropped down to Class 3A, 25-21, 25-15, 25-23.
Siuslaw also swept Bandon, 25-22, 25-18, 25-12. The Tigers were playing their first matches under new coach Raelyn Freitag, a Bandon graduate.
In Class 1A action, Powers is off to a 2-1 start. The Cruisers beat C.S. Lewis Academy 25-18, 25-14, 25-9 and host Pacific three sets to none in matches last week. Pacific also beat C.S. Lewis Academy, 25-13, 22-25, 28-26, 25-7.
Powers followed those matches with a loss to host Gold Beach on Monday. The Panthers, who are in Class 2A, beat the Cruisers 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21.