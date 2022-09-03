volleyball
Metro Creative Connection

Marshfield opened the volleyball season with a split against larger schools in Springfield.

The Pirates fell to Class 6A Roseburg in a five-set match, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 17-25, 15-10 and beat host Thurston, a Class 5A school, 16-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-11 on the opening day matches could be played last week.

