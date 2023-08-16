The annual Big Kahuna Swim Meet at Mingus Park Pool was another success for the host Gold Coast Swim Team.

The three-day event drew 220 total swimmers, including those from Gold Coast Swim Team and its neighbor South Coast Aquatic Team, as well as Albany Aquatics, Cascadia, Central Coast, Emerald Aquatics, Klamath Basin Aquatics, Roseburg Y, Superior Aquatics, YMCA Grants Pass and the Cottage Grove Aqua Lions.

Big Kahuna crazy hat relay gold coast team

Gold Coast Swim Team’s 8-and-under mixed relay team included Luna Norris, Lydia Fields, Theo Rogalsky and Jensen Rogalsky.
Big Kahuna 8 and under mixed relay.jpg
big kahuna teammates congratulate each other

Big Kahuna teammates congratulate each other
