The annual Big Kahuna Swim Meet at Mingus Park Pool was another success for the host Gold Coast Swim Team.
The three-day event drew 220 total swimmers, including those from Gold Coast Swim Team and its neighbor South Coast Aquatic Team, as well as Albany Aquatics, Cascadia, Central Coast, Emerald Aquatics, Klamath Basin Aquatics, Roseburg Y, Superior Aquatics, YMCA Grants Pass and the Cottage Grove Aqua Lions.
The event is the biggest annual fundraiser for the team, and brought in more than $10,000. That included $7,500 from entry fees and another $3,500 through community sponsorships.
Those included community partners ($500 each) First Community Credit Union and Southport Lumber Co.; lane sponsors ($200 each) Bigfoot Beverages, Cardinal Services Inc., Gib’s RV Superstore, Pacific Propertie, Elgin Orthodontics, Oregon Pacific Bank, DJ Trivia, Bay Clinic Pediatrics and Ace Hardware; and banner sponsors ($100 each) Civil West Engineering Services, Bay Clinic Pediatrics and McKay’s Market.
Other business that donated raffle prizes and helped make the event a success included Art Connection, Art Signs, Cadwell Realty Group Mark James, Charleston Marine Life Center, City of Coos Bay, Cranberry Sweets, Dave’s Pizza, Englund Marine Supply, Farr’s True Value Hardware, Lil’ Stinker Portable Restrooms, North Point Real Estate, Pancake Mill, Safeway, The Pottery Co., Three Rivers Casino, TNT Market, Vend West Services and Wildlife Safari.
Plate LLC was on site throughout the event, feeding coaches and meet officials. Events by Idea created event T-shirts.
The meet director was Carrie Fields.
Members of the Gold Coast Swim Team who won at least one event included Benjamin Bartholomew, Madeline Dorfmeister, Lydia Fields, Carter McGriff, Luna Norris, Brayden Stalcup and Lily Thompson. Several other team members recorded multiple top-10 finishes. Results for all the team members are listed below.
Head coach for the Gold Coast Swim Team is Kathe McNutt. Assistant coaches are Heidi McCarthy and Kellie Batdorff. Board members who helped make the event a success include Jenny McGriff, Brandy Thompson, Jade Stalcup, Aubrey Bartholomew and Stephanie Sams.
Pool staff/meet assistants include Helen Dietz and Markus Kliewer.
Gold Coast Swim Team results, listed by swimmer, with age in parentheses, followed by events, places and times:
Eliot Aley (16) — 100 Backstroke, 11, 1:07.79; 50 Freestyle, 8, 26.63.
Matthew Barnts (14) — 100 Freestyle, 7, 1:05.92; 200 Freestyle, 3, 2:26.32.
Dani Barrett (13) — 100 Freestyle, 22, 1:23.76; 100 Individual Medley, 20, 1:38.86; 200 Freestyle, 15, 3:05.32.
Avery Bartholomew (14) — 100 Backstroke, 2, 1:14.88; 100 Breaststroke, 8, 1:30.99; 100 Butterfly, 5, 1:23.87; 100 Freestyle, 4, 1:04.39; 100 Individual Medley, 4, 1:15.89; 200 Freestyle, 4, 2:24.39; 50 Freestyle, 4, 28.86.
Benjamin Bartholomew (11) — 100 Backstroke, 1, 1:14.23; 100 Breaststroke, 3, 1:28.53; 100 Freestyle, 1, 1:03.56; 100 Individual Medley, 1, 1:13.15; 50 Backstroke, 1, 34.65; 50 Breaststroke, 3, 40.16; 50 Butterfly, 1, 34.30; 50 Freestyle, 1, 29.39.
Kaydence Batdorff (9) — 100 Breaststroke, 3, 1:45.97; 200 Freestyle, 4, 2:57.61; 50 Breaststroke, 3, 50.12; 50 Butterfly, 4, 44.54.
John Burch (9) — 50 Freestyle, 11, 49.58.
Finley Cheal (17) — 100 Butterfly, 2, 57.89; 100 Freestyle, 7, 54.12.
George Cheal (9) — 100 Breaststroke, 2, 1:45.26; 100 Butterfly, 4, 1:50.66; 100 Freestyle, 4, 1:27.57; 100 Individual Medley, 3, 1:34.38; 200 Freestyle, 3, 3:13.11; 200 Individual Medley, 3, 3:36.68; 50 Breaststroke, 5, 51.73; 50 Freestyle, 5, 37.59.
Martin Crook (15) — 100 Breaststroke, 10, 1:25.11; 100 Freestyle, 25, 1:02.03; 200 Freestyle, 12, 2:19.27; 200 Individual Medley, 14, 2:$5.26; 50 Freestyle, 23, 28.62; 500 Freestyle, 8, 6:13.92.
Ella Croson (13) — 100 Backstroke, 3, 1:21.78; 100 Butterfly, 6, 1:24.65; 100 Freestyle, 7, 1:08.17; 100 Individual Medley, 6, 1:19.20; 1650 Freestyle, 2, 23:27.94; 200 Butterfly, 2, 3:10.06; 200 Freestyle, 5, 2:29.45; 50 Freestyle, 12, 32.38; 500 Freestyle, 5, 6:29.70.
Cyrene Dorfmeister (15) — 100 Freestyle, 21, 1:14.40; 100 Individual Medley, 12, 1:26.74; 200 Freestyle, 10, 2:45.08; 50 Freestyle, 16, 34.94; 500 Freestyle, 7, 6:40.16.
Faith Dorfmeister (11) — 100 Breaststroke, 4, 1:40.87; 200 Butterfly, 4, 1:53.28; 100 Individual Medley, 6, 1:36.02; 200 Freestyle, 3, 3:04.09; 50 Breaststroke, 4, 45.77; 50 Butterfly, 7, 46.88; 50 Freestyle, 10, 36.29.
Madeline Dorfmeister (9) — 100 Backstroke, 4, 1:41.21; 100 Butterfly, 1, 2:06.71; 100 Individual Medley, 7, 1:49.90; 200 Individual Medley, 3, 4:01.96; 50 Backstroke, 5, 46.35; 50 Breaststroke, 10, 1:02.72; 50 Butterfly, 7, 51.24; 50 Freestyle, 10, 43.50.
Remington Duncan (14) — 100 Breaststroke, 20, 1:43.68; 100 Freestyle, 23, 1:25.34; 50 Freestyle, 26, 38.84.
Elias El Youssef (11) — 100 Backstroke, 12, 2:04.74; 100 Breaststroke, 13, 2:49.93; 100 Individual Medley, 9, 2:02.76; 50 Backstroke, 11, 55.89; 50 Breaststroke, 16, 1:11.90; 50 Freestyle, 18, 44.75.
Veda El Youssef (9) — 100 Freestyle, 12, 2:21.51; 50 Backstroke, 13, 1:04.24; 50 Freestyle, 15, 1:10.22.
Abigail Erb (15) — 100 Breaststroke, 10, 1:36.08; 100 Butterfly, 8, 1:26.66; 100 Freestyle, 20, 1:11.44; 100 Individual Medley, 9, 1:20.94; 200 Freestyle, 7, 2:35.07; 50 Freestyle, 14, 33.20.
Nicholas Erb (13) — 100 Backstroke, 2, 1:47.42; 100 Butterfly, 4, 1:43.66; 100 Freestyle, 12, 1:23.73; 100 Individual Medley, 5, 1:41.55; 200 Freestyle, 4, 3:11.87; 50 Freestyle, 9, 36.29.
Lydia Fields (8) — 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:29.90: 100 Individual Medley, 1, 1:42.94; 25 Backstroke, 1, 22.43; 25 Breaststroke, 1, 24.03; 25 Butterfly, 1, 22.62; 25 Freestyle, 1, 18.22; 50 Backstroke, 3, 53.43.
Summer Green (14) — 100 Breaststroke, 13, 1:35.02; 100 Freestyle, 18, 1:17.07; 100 Individual Medley, 10, 1:23.58; 200 Freestyle, 14, 2:55.50; 50 Freestyle, 20, 33.64.
Isabelle Hale (18) — 100 Breaststroke, 4, 1:23.26; 100 Freestyle, 13, 1:05.95; 100 Individual Medley, 7, 1:14.35; 50 Freestyle, 13, 30.63.
Henry Hood (18) — 100 Backstroke, 21, 1:16.58; 100 Freestyle, 19, 58.44; 200 Individual Medley, 13, 2:41.09.
Ezra Kern (11) — 100 Freestyle, 17, 1:37.66; 50 Breaststroke, 10, 52.68.
Quinton Kloster (16) — 100 Backstroke, 7, 1:04.94; 100 Butterfly, 12, 1:06.80; 100 Freestyle, 8, 54.72; 100 Individual Medley, 5, 1:04.48; 200 Freestyle, 5, 2:03.83; 50 Freestyle, 8, 24.33.
Ayden Logston (15) — 100 Backstroke, 25, 1:29.35; 100 Freestyle, 31, 1:25.94; 200 Freestyle, 16, 3:11.91; 50 Freestyle, 28, 34.97.
Carter McGriff (14) — 100 Breaststroke, 1, 1:11.18; 100 Freestyle, 5, 55.86; 100 Individual Medley, 1, 1:02.68; 200 Individual Medley, 2, 2:23.96; 50 Freestyle, 1, 25.03.
Luna Norris (8) — 100 Freestyle, 1, 1:28.94; 25 Backstroke, 2, 23.28; 25 Breaststroke, 2, 26.22; 25 Freestyle, 2, 18.24; 50 Backstroke, 1, 47.72; 50 Breaststroke, 1, 55.59; 50 Freestyle, 2, 42.00.
Jaden O’Neill (12) — 100 Backstroke, 11, 1:50.76; 100 Breaststroke, 12, 2:28.60; 100 Freestyle, 16, 1:32.71; 50 Breaststroke, 15, 1:03.96; 50 Butterfly, 13, 1:05.61; 50 Freestyle, 17, 42.81.
Beau Parrott (17) — 100 Backstroke, 14, 1:10.85; 100 Freestyle, 18, 57.54; 200 Freestyle, 8, 2:07.84; 50 Backstroke, 17, 26.41.
Audry Petley (13) — 100 Backstroke, 12, 1:31.7; 100 Breaststroke, 18, 1:$0.40; 100 Butterfly, 11, 1:40.48; 100 Individual Medley, 14, 1:26.53; 200 Freestyle, 13, 2:49.95; 50 Freestyle, 23, 35.62.
Maryam Qadir (17) — 100 Freestyle, 19, 1:11.27; 100 Individual Medley, 111, 1:24.46; 200 Freestyle, 8, 2:36.09.
Trevor Robbins (18) — 100 Backstroke, 4, 1:02.756; 100 Freestyle, 20, 58.77; 200 Individual Medley, 9, 1:06.75; 200 Freestyle, 11, 2:17.87; 50 Freestyle, 7, 24.19.
Jensen Rogalsky (8) — 100 Individual Medley, 2, 2:10.71; 25 Backstroke, 5, 27.50; 25 Breaststroke, 2, 33.59; 25 Freestyle, 6, 22.94; 50 Backstroke, 4, 59.06.
Theo Rogalsky (7) — 25 Backstroke, 9, 41.25; 25 Freestyle, 7, 31.85; 50 Backstroke, 6, 1:30.13.
Kylee Sams (13) — 100 Breaststroke, 11, 1:32.86; 100 Butterfly, 8, 1:30.20; 100 Freestyle, 16, 1:15.32; 100 Individual Medley, 9, 1:22.94; 200 Freestyle, 9, 2:41.56; 200 Individual Medley, 6, 3:06.35; 50 Freestyle, 22, 34.09; 500 Freestyle, 7, 7:05.69.
Cadan Spier (12) — 100 Breaststroke, 9, 1:53.54; 200 Individual Medley, 3, 3:54.41; 50 Backstroke, 10, 51.31; 50 Breaststroke, 11, 53.13; 50 Butterfly, 11, 1:00.32; 50 Freestyle, 11, 38.64.
Finn Spier (10) — 100 Breaststroke, 3, 1:49.76; 100 Butterfly, 3, 1:37.36; 100 Individual Medley, 2, 1:28.45; 200 Individual Medley, 2, 3:23.15; 50 Backstroke, 2, 46.41; 50 Breaststroke, 2, 49.77; 50 Butterfly, 2, 40.36; 50 Freestyle, 3, 34.83.
Brayden Stalcup (12) — 100 Breaststroke, 2, 1:26.13; 100 Freestyle, 5, 1:11.63; 100 Individual Medley, 3, 1:18.52; 200 Freestyle, 3, 2:37.75; 200 Individual Medley, 1, 2:49.82; 50 Backstroke, 5, 40.18; 50 Breaststroke, 2, 39.66; 50 Butterfly, 2, 37.14; 50 Freestyle, 3, 31.89.
Rhenner Stocker (13) — 100 Breaststroke, 14, 1:35.68; 100 Butterfly, 13, 1:45.97; 100 Freestyle, 11, 1:12.87; 100 Individual Medley, 11, 1:24.56; 200 Freestyle, 10, 2:44.53; 200 Individual Medley, 7, 3:10.83; 50 Freestyle, 13, 32.40.
Lily Thompson (14) — 100 Breaststroke, 4, 1:25.15; 100 Butterfly, 2, 1:14.80; 100 Individual Medley, 2, 1:14.20; 200 Butterfly, 1, 2:%9.16; 200 Freestyle, 3, 2:23.51; 50 Freestyle, 5, 29.96; 500 Freestyle, 3, 6:22.48.
Matilda Visknehill (11) — 100 Breaststroke, 9, 2:02.66; 50 Freestyle, 17, 40.86.
Jack Waddington (18) — 100 Backstroke, 8, 1:06.54; 100 Breaststroke, 6, 1:10.756; 100 Freestyle, 13, 55.88; 50 Freestyle, 12, 25.62; 500 Freestyle, 9, 6:30.43.
David Whinery (15) — 100 Freestyle, 32, 1:32.13; 200 Freestyle, 17, 3:46.99.
Brody Wilson (17) — 100 Backstroke, 18, 1:13.13; 100 Butterfly, 16, 1;10.16; 1650 Freestyle, 3, 21:48.75; 50 Freestyle, 20, 26.78; 500 Freestyle, 7, 5:58.66.
Rebecca Witharm (18) — 100 Backstroke, 5, 1:11.50; 100 Freestyle, 4, 1:00.43; 200 Individual Medley, 5, 2:37.47; 50 Freestyle, 5, 28.06; 500 Freestyle, 3, 6:03.85.
Allison Wright (16) — 100 Backstroke, 4, 1:10.54; 100 Freestyle, 5, 1:00.59; 200 Individual Medley, 4, 2:34.97.
Natalie Yost (14) — 100 Backstroke, 6, 1:25.42; 100 Breaststroke, 15, 1:37.38; 50 Freestyle, 17, 33.38.