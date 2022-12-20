Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The annual Les Schwab/Director’s Mortgage South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament produced a pair of thrilling title games Saturday night, with Astoria’s girls and Philomath’s boys claiming the titles in overtime.

Marshfield’s girls were third in the tournament and the boys were seventh.

Astoria girls, Philomath boys win Marshfield tourney

Rylinn Clark fires a short during the three-point competition. Clark won her first round match before losing in the second round in overtime. 


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters