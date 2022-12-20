The annual Les Schwab/Director’s Mortgage South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament produced a pair of thrilling title games Saturday night, with Astoria’s girls and Philomath’s boys claiming the titles in overtime.
Marshfield’s girls were third in the tournament and the boys were seventh.
In the girls championship game, Astoria beat Philomath 51-43. The Fishermen appeared headed to a big win but Philomath stormed back in the fourth quarter, rallying from 15 points down and outscoring Astoria 17-4 in the fourth quarter.
Astoria’s Maitlin Young was named the most valuable player for the girls. Teammate Shelby Bruney scored 17 points, including nine in the extra session.
Philomath’s Abigail Brown had 17 points, including 11 in the fourth-quarter rally.
Astoria edged Crook County 41-40 in the first round and beat Marshfield 44-36 in the semifinals.
Philomath beat Mazama 32-27 in the first round and Redmond 36-31 in the semifinals.
Marshfield topped Hidden Valley in the opening round 54-20 and beat Redmond 58-53 in the third-place game.
Crook County beat Junction City 39-27 in the fourth-place game and Mazama topped Hidden Valley 67-26 in the seventh-place contest.
In the boys championship game, Philomath topped defending Class 3A champion Cascade Christian 47-44 in overtime.
Tournament MVP Cole Beardsley and Preston Kramer both scored 13 points for Philomath in the win. Austin Maurer had 18 points for the Challengers.
The victory capped three straight days of quality wins for the Warriors, who beat Class 5A Redmond 50-42 on Thursday and Junction City 56-49 in the semifinals.
Cascade Christian beat Crook County 74-38 in the first round and Hidden Valley 61-39 in the semifinals.
Marshfield beat Mazama 52-34 in the game for seventh place after losing to Hidden Valley 34-32 in the first round and 54-45 to Crook County in the consolation semifinals.
Junction City topped Hidden Valley 59-34 in the third-place game. Redmond beat Crook County 59-46 for fourth place.
In the annual 3-point shootout, Astoria’s Maitlyn Young beat Crook County’s Katelyn Weaver for the girls title.
Marshfield’s Rylinn Clark won her first-round competition, but lost to Weaver in the quarterfinals. Marshfield’s Trinity Barker lost her first-round match.
For the boys, Tyson Martinez of Crook County beat Philomath’s Beardsley for the title.
Marshfield boys Mekhi Johnson and Spencer Davidson both lost in the first round.
Marshfield’s teams were back in action Monday with home games against Crater (results were not available. The girls also host Pleasant Hill on Thursday.
The boys next face Scappoose in the opening round of the Stayton Holiday Classic on Dec. 28. The girls face Jefferson on the opening day at Stayton.