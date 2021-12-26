COOS BAY — Sage Kramer won the 3-Point shootout at the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament as a sophomore, but didn’t get a chance to defend her crown as a junior when the tournament was never held because the season was moved to the spring.
Kramer made the most of another chance this year, though, as the Philomath senior won her second shootout, beating North Bend’s Adrianna Frank in the final at Marshfield High School on Friday.
“I’m so glad they do this,” Kramer said of the event, which starts with two players from each team and plays out over halftimes for two days. “It’s a fun opportunity.
“I get so excited for it.”
Kramer kept a hot hand each halftime, beating Redmond’s Dylan Chaney in the semifinals to set up the battle with Frank for the final.
She knew Frank also was shooting well as she heard fans yelling out the number each time the North Bend senior made a shot on the other end of the court.
“At the end I was just trying to get up as many shots as I could,” she said.
“It’s special (to win again). I don’t know that I go out to practice for this, but I do practice 3s.”
Frank reached the final by beating Hailie Couture of Philomath in the semifinals, but couldn’t keep up with Kramer in the final.
Two Bay Area sharpshooters made it to the semifinals, but neither reached the championship match, an all-Redmond battle between Yoshi Saito and Colton Horner.
In one semifinal, Horner set an all-time boys record for the 18 years of the tournament by making 24 shots from behind the arc in a minute, including 18 in a row at one point, to beat Marshfield senior Mason Ainsworth.
Saito, meanwhile, needed overtime to beat North Bend sophomore Paolo Flores after both made 14 in the first minute.
They were excited to go against each other in the final, where Horner cooled off and made 13, one fewer than Saito.
“I just wanted us both in the championship,” Horner said.
Redmond was in the tournament for the first time this year, so the experience was a new one for the players.
“It was fun, especially beating my teammate in the finals,” Saito said, adding, “We shoot in practice a lot.”