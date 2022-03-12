COOS BAY — Philomath’s boys basketball team bounced back from a heartbreaking opening loss and a big deficit in the consolation semifinals to cap the Class 4A state tournament on a high note with the fourth-place trophy Saturday.
The Warriors beat Oregon West Conference rival Stayton 49-33 in the trophy game at Marshfield High School on Saturday morning.
“I feel great,” said Philomath’s Cole Beardsley. “It was a rough start to the weekend for us.”
The Warriors played what Beardsley called the team’s best basketball of the season for most of the first half in the quarterfinals against Seaside, building a 20-point lead before watching the Seagulls roar back and win by one point on a late 3-pointer.
Then Philomath fell behind Baker 18 points in the first half of the consolation semifinals Friday, but had their own comeback to reach the trophy round Saturday.
“We wanted to get those seniors an extra game,” said Ty May, like Beardsley a junior.
Against the Eagles, Philomath used solid defense and a strong first half to come away with the victory.
Beardsley had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in the win. Jacob Peters added nine points, Chad Russell eight points and seven boards and May seven points.
All those players will be back next year — Russell is a junior and Peters a sophomore — but the team was driven by its goal for a positive finish for the graduating group, including Logan Carter, Cameron Ordway, Cole Matthews, Carson Gerding and Isaac Lattin.
“I am feeling pretty happy,” May said. “It sucks that we’re not playing for a championship, but fourth place is pretty good. We wanted to send the seniors out on a win.”
Philomath led 15-10 after one quarter and 27-17 at halftime and then held Stayton to just 18 percent shooting (4-for-22) in the second half.
“We played defense really well today,” May said.
Garrett Callsen had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles and Jacob Axmaker and Gabriel Wiggington scored nine and eight points, respectively.
Philomath also transitioned well against a familiar foe, one they had swept during the league season, Beardsley said.
“It’s tough to beat a team three times,” Beardsley said. “I think everyone played really well this tournament.”