Bandon sophomore Marley Petrey edged North Bend freshman Bryleigh Mead for the title in the Creswell Opening 3K cross country race last Wednesday.
Petrey finished in 11 minutes and 59 seconds, not quite two seconds ahead of Mead (12:01). North Bend’s Ellie Massey was third in 12:25.
North Bend’s Lauren Wolfe was seventh (12:48) and Alize Page 13th (13:23).
Bandon had five runners in the top 15. Analise Miller was ninth and Lilly Iverson 10th, both in 13:07. Safaa Dimitruk was 11th (13:12) and Giada Moore 15th (13:40).
North Bend and Bandon both finished with 36 points in the team race, with the Bulldogs winning because of a faster sixth runner. Abby Woodruff was 19th (14:06) and Abigail Halverson 24th (16:34) for the Bulldogs. Pleasant Hill had the only other complete team among the eight schools in the meet.
Bandon’s Noah Brown was third in the 3,000-meter boys race in 10:34. Teammate Tyler Senn was fifth in 10:42 and Peyton Simonds was 11th in 11:47.
North Bend had two in the top 10 and two more in the top 15. Gavin Schmidt was ninth (11:05) and Matix Wolfe 10th (11:11). Tiago Schrader was 13th (11:52) and Lelan Rodriguez 14th (12:07).
Pleasant Hill won the team race with 38 points, while North Bend had 53 and Bandon 61.
ULTIMOOK: Marshfield opened the season in Tillamook’s Ultimook Invitational, a huge meet that included many divisions.
Jaxson Stovall led Marshfield’s boys by placing 25th in the 1A-4A division, covering the 5,000-meter race in 18:54.
Cottage Grove’s Carter Bengtson won in 16:22.
Newport won the team race, with Marshfield 24th among 35 complete teams.
Talon Thomas was 98th (21:00) and Donald Brice 104th (21:09) for Marshfield.
Riley Mullanix led Marshfield’s girls in 83rd place (25:39).
Lily Thompson was the next finisher for Marshfield in 25:48, good for 90th place. Reanna Mathias was 14th in 26:45.
Philomath won the team title. Marshfield was 19th.