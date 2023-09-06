State Track Meet

Bandon's Marley Petrey approaches the board on her winning jump in the long jump in May 2023.

 John Gunther, For The World

Bandon sophomore Marley Petrey edged North Bend freshman Bryleigh Mead for the title in the Creswell Opening 3K cross country race last Wednesday.

Petrey finished in 11 minutes and 59 seconds, not quite two seconds ahead of Mead (12:01). North Bend’s Ellie Massey was third in 12:25.

