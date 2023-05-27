EUGENE — Marley Petrey started and ended the meet with a state title for Bandon and the Tigers took home the biggest trophy, too, winning the Class 2A crown at Hayward Field on Friday night.

Petrey won the long jump to begin the meet Thursday and raced to a win in the 300-meter hurdles Friday night, helping the Tigers to 61 points in the team race as the Tigers held off fast-charging Heppner (58 points).

