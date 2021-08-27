Alden Peterson gave himself a nice parting gift from Coos Golf Club when he won the club championship over the weekend.
Peterson, who is moving with his family to Virginia, won the men’s division in the annual tournament by firing an even-par 72.
Kris Schueneman had the best gross score among women with an 84 and Craig Praus won the senior men’s division with a 79.
Low-net honors went to Kevin Resendez for the men’s division with a 68, Karen Fay for women with an 89, Steve Horne for senior men with a 67 and Ron Stuntzner for the super senior men with a 65.
Peterson has a lot of history at the course, having played there as a junior when he was a student at North Bend High School and was three-time champion of the Southwestern Oregon Amateur Tournament at the course.
He served as golf pro at the course the past four years.
“He’ll be missed,” Coos Golf Club owner Andre Liloc said.