COOS BAY — Marshfield and North Bend have spent the young swimming season training together in the same pool, with practice times based on when the kids were in school rather than which school they attend.
So it wasn’t surprising that during the opening meet of the season last week, students from each school were openly encouraging those from the other as they competed at Mingus Park along with swimmers from Reedsport, Hidden Valley and North Valley.
They have embraced the camaraderie so much that Marshfield student Jonas Batdorff even designed a mascot combining those of the two schools that will be used on team sweatshirts, with a bulldog wearing the traditional eye patch and scarf of the pirate.
“It’s fun,” said North Bend senior Bella Jones. “Everyone is talking to each other. It doesn’t matter if you are Marshfield or North Bend. It’s us together.
“We’re a team. We practice together. We’re a family.”
Essentially, they are still separate teams, which will be the case in a few weeks when Class 5A (North Bend) and Class 4A-3A-2A-1A (Marshfield) have their season-concluding events, this year’s version of the state meet.
“I think it’s beneficial for both teams,” said Robert Kliewer, one of the captains for Marshfield’s team, adding that there is natural competition between swimmers from the two schools in practice. “You have like a mini meet every day.”
It’s worked out great for North Bend, which doesn’t have a pool since the North Bend Municipal Pool has been closed throughout the pandemic. And it’s been good for Marshfield’s swimmers, too, said Kathe McNutt, Marshfield’s long-time head coach.
“It’s working really well,” she said. “They all get along.”
Last week’s meet was the first of three straight on Friday’s at Mingus Park, and also, fortunately for the Pirates, the only one when the team is shorthanded because of other events. Kliewer was the only captain available with three other key veterans competing in the state track meet the same day.
“Most of our competition relay is still at state,” Kliewer said.
North Bend won most of the events in the opening meet.
Jones won the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, Rebecca Witharm won the 100 and 200 freestyle and Gillian Baxter took the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.
North Bend also got a win by Natalie Cheal in the 50 freestyle and the Bulldogs took two of the three relays, the other won by the Pirates.
In the boys half of the meet, Mavrick Macalino won the 200 freestyle and butterfly for the Bulldogs, who also got wins by Finley Cheal in the 200 individual medley, Zach Holt in the 100 freestyle, Ian Wakeling in the 500 freestyle and Madden Robertson in the backstroke.
The Bulldogs also won two of the three relays, the exception the 200 freestyle relay won by North Valley.
Marshfield’s only win came in the girls 200 freestyle relay, but the Pirates had a number of runner-up finishes, including by Isabelle Hale, Kally Haynes, Eli Delgado and Paige Kirchner on the girls side and Gabriel Dresser for the boys.
Reedsport’s top efforts were a third-place finish by Gesme Kramer in the girls 50 freestyle and Aidan Bright in the 50 freestyle and Jacob Alvarez for the boys.
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Bend, 2:06.98; 2. Marshfield, 2:22.60; 3. North Bend, 2:34.82.
200 Freestyle — 1. Rebecca Witharm, NB, 2:11.62; 2. Morgan Hoefs, NB, 2:30.00; 3. Eli Delgado, Mar, 2:36.17.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Gillian Baxter, NB, 2:43.69; 2. Isabelle Hale, Mar, 2:49.29; 3. Abby Woodruff, NB, 3:05.12.
50 Freestyle — 1. Natalie Cheal, NB, 27.44; 2. Kally Haynes, Mar, 28.87; 3. Gesme Kramer, Ree, 30.50; 5. Charlise Stark, NB, 33.61.
100 Butterfly — 1. Gillian Baxter, NB, 1:12.47; 2. Eli Delgado, Mar, 1:23.01; 3. Kendra Reed, NB, 1:28.35.
100 Freestyle — 1. Rebecca Witharm, NB, 1:01.05; 2. Paige Kirchner, Mar, 1:06.63; 4. Abby Woodruff, NB, 1:07.61; 5. Gesme Kramer, Ree, 1:10.37; 7. Charlise Stark, NB, 1:21.35.
500 Freestyle — 1. Bella Jones, NB, 5:49.60; 2. Maryam Qadir, NB, 6:50.08.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Marshfield, 2:06.22; 2. North Bend, 2:06.38.
100 Backstroke — 1. Bella Jones, NB, 1:08.03; 2. Natalie Cheal, NB, 1:10.28; 3. Kally Haynes, Mar, 1:12.93; 4. Kendra Reed, NB, 1:24.93.
100 Breaststroke — 2. Morgan Hoefs, NB, 1:27.22; 3. Sara Weatherly, Mar, 1:32.30; 4. Maryam Qadir, NB, 1:42.15.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend, 4:11.89; 2. Marshfield, 4:35.32.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Bend, 1:56.52; 2. Hidden Valley, 2:17.50; 3. North Valley, 2:20.85; 4. Marshfield, 2:27.40.
200 Freestyle — 1. Mavrick Macalino, NB, 1:58.49; 3. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 2:15.50; 4. Tyler Hill, NB, 2:24.34; 5. Trevor Robbins, Mar, 2:42.29.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Finley Cheal, NB, 2:12.34; 3. Ian Wakeling, NB, 2:42.45; 4. Jonas Batdorff, Mar, 2:54.34.
50 Freestyle — 2. Madden Robertson, NB, 27.04; 3. Aidan Bright, Ree, 28.00; 4. Jacob Alvarez, Ree, 31.43; 5. Julian Hernandez, NB, 32.00; 6. Evan Hernandez, NB, 34.18; 7. Aiden Wilson, NB, 34.20; 8. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 36.43; 10. Gabriel Dresser, Mar, 37.90; 12. Cody Perry, NB, 43.69.
100 Butterfly — 1. Mavrick Macalino, NB, 56.02; 2. Finley Cheal, NB, 57.57.
100 Freestyle — 1. Zach Holt, NB, 57.97; 5. Julian Hernandez, NB, 1:17.50; 6. Evan Hernandez, NB, 1:21.33; 7. Aiden Wilson, NB, 1:46.61.
500 Freestyle — 1. Ian Wakeling, NB, 6:23.37; 2. Tyler Hill, NB, 6:57.39; 3. Jonas Batdorff, Mar, 7:13.62; 4. Carson Spurgeon, Ree, 7:55.51.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Valley, 1:56.18; 2. Hidden Valley, 2:02.00; 3. North Bend, 2:04.80.
100 Backstroke — 1. Madden Robertson, NB, 1:15.13; 2. Gabriel Dresser Mar, 1:48.16; 3. Jacob Alvarez, Ree, 1:48.28.
100 Breaststroke — 2. Zach Holt, NB, 1:08.13; 3. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 1:12.19; 5. Aidan Bright, Ree, 1:23.56; 6. Carson Spurgeon, Ree, 1:46.21.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend, 3:59.59; 2. Marshfield, 4:52.92; 3. North Bend, 5:02.12.