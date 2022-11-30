Gold Beach and Bandon each had multiple players named to the first team while Oakland dominated voting for the Valley Coast Conference after winning the league title and advancing to the state title game.
Gold Beach’s first-team selections on offense included quarterback Jake Westerman, running back Nelson Wilstead, wide receiver Zane Gibson and lineman Korben Storns. Westerman also was the first-team punter.
Bandon’s Dylan Kamph also was named to the first team on the offensive line.
Gold Beach’s Gibson was named to the first team at defensive back and Storns was named to the first-team defensive line, along with Zane Gray.
Bandon’s Kamph also was on the first team at defensive line, while Conner Define was named to the first team at linebacker and Will Panagakis at defensive back.
Gold Beach players on the second team offense were center Austin Westerman, offensive lineman Tim Hamilton, wide receiver Tanner Wright and running back Landyn Miller. Players on the second-team defense were defensive lineman Thomas Remy; linebackers Miller, Austin Westerman and Tanner Wright; and defensive back Nelson Wilstead.
Devine was named to the second-team offense for Bandon, while Stealth Franklin was named to the second-team defense at linebacker.
Reedsport’s Micah Hill was a second-team pick on the offensive line and Landon Serrano was on the second team at defensive back.
Gold Beach tight ends Shase Sprinkle and Gray were named to honorable mention on offense along with running back Braiden Flynn. Thomas Remy was an honorable mention pick at defensive line and Jake Westerman at defensive back for the Panthers.
Bandon center Been Brown was an honorable mention pick, along with tight end Colton Siewell, running back Eli Freitag and Panagakis at quarterback. Siewell was named honorable mention at defensive line and Brandon Wilson at defensive back. Logan Knapp, the team’s lone player from Pacific as part of a cooperative agreement between the schools, was an honorable mention selection at kicker.
Reedsport players to receive honorable mention recognition were Jaden Morgan at tight end, Tristin Corrie at wide receiver, Hill on the defensive line and Ryan Davidson at linebacker.
Oakland running back and linebacker Cade Olds was named the offensive player of the year and defensive player of the year. Tucker Cozart of the Oakers was the lineman of the year and Oakland’s Ben Lane was coach of the year.
VOLLEYBALL: Bandon’s Makenna Vierck was named to the first team in the 12-school Coast Valley League. The sophomore was the lone South Coast player on the first team.
Bandon junior Katelynn Senn was named to the second team, along with Gold Beach’s Gabby Clifford and Reedsport setter Bailey Ward.
Honorable mention picks included Bandon’s Caitlyn Michaleck and libero Brynn Hindman, Reedsport’s Gaby Calan and libero Maddie Carter, and Gold Beach’s Madi Allen.
Monroe swept the top awards with player of the year Bella Gamache and coach of the year Angie Thompson.
Monroe lost the state championship match in five sets to top-ranked Salem Academy.
Bandon finished second and Gold Beach third in the league’s south division, but both lost to Lowell and were denied a spot in the league tournament.