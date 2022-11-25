football

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Gold Beach and Bandon each had multiple players named to the first team while Oakland dominated voting for the Valley Coast Conference after winning the league title.

Gold Beach’s first-team selections on offense included quarterback Jake Westerman, running back Nelson Wilstead, wide receiver Zane Gibson and lineman Korben Storns.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters