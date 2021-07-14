Two more golfers have gotten holes-in-one at Bandon Crossings Golf Course — one for the first time and one adding to his collection of aces.
Will Panagakis got his hole-in-one on July 1, acing the 17th.
He used a sand wedge on the hole, measuring 60 yards.
The shot was witnessed by Kenny McMillen.
Meanwhile, David Kimes got his fifth hole-in-one at the course south of Bandon.
Kimes aced the 11th hole at the course on July 7. Chris Largent witnessed his shot on the 135-yard hole.
Recent results for events at Bandon Crossings are included below.
Casual Fridays
June 11
Stableford System
Net Stableford Points — Greg Harless 36, Mark Nortness 36, Brian Boyle 34, Robert Bray 33, Jim Sylvester 33, John Johnston 32, Ryder Desteunder 32, Craig Ford 31, Rick Evans 31, Tracy Couch 30, Val Nemcek 28, John Ohanesian 27, Kevin Phillips 27, Wim McSpadden 26, Tom Gant 25, Bobby Cox 24, Robert Webber 24, John Miles 24, Richard Wold 20.
Gross Stableford Points — Greg Harless 37, Mark Nortness 30, Brian Boyle 26, Jim Sylvester 25, Tracy Couch 23, Robert Bray 22, Bobby Cox 19, Val Nemcek 17, Rick Evans 12, Wim McSpadden 12, John Johnston 12, Craig Ford 8, John Ohanesian 8, Robert Webber 7, Tom Gant 5, Richard Wold -6.
Closest to Pin — Val Nemcek (No. 6), Tracy Couch (No. 9), Mark Nortness (No. 11), Jim Sylvester (No. 14), Greg Harless (No. 17).
June 18
Individual Gross and Net
Low Gross — Sevren Quinn 76, Peyton Simonds 77, Greg Harless 78, Kevin Phillips 80, Jeff Simonds 80, Jim Wakeman 80, Wayne Everest 80, Richard Stefiuk 81, Scott Faber 81, Ryder DeSteunder 83, Chad Turner 83, Bobby Cox 85, Brian Gibson 86, John Miles 86, Mitch McCullough 88, John Shaw 90, Acey Johnson 95, Wim McSpadden 99.
Low Net — Chip England 71, Mark Nortness 71, Jim Sylvester 71, Brian Saksa 71, Robert Bray 72, Daryl Robison 72, Cedric Johnston 73, Luke Thornton 76, David Kimes 77, Brian Boyle 77, Val Nemcek 78, John Johnston 78, John Ohanesian 78, Ted McKenzie 79, Craig Ford 79, Rick Evans 80, John Campbell 80, Gene Flores 82.
Closest to Pin — Severn Quinn (No. 6), Ted McKenzie (No. 9), Ryder DeSteunder (No. 11), Greg Harless (No. 14), Kevin Phillips (No. 17).
June 25
Stableford System
Gross Stableford Points — Greg Harless 34, Ryder DeSteunder 34, Kevin Phillips 31, Jim Wakeman 30, Jim Sylvester 29, Brian Boyle 28, Val Nemcek 26, Mitch McCullough 26, Bobby Cox 25, Wayne Everest 25, Chip England 25, Brian Gibson 20, Robert Bray 20, John Campbell 18, Daryl Robison 14, Rick Evans 13, Eric Oberbeck 13, Wim McSpadden 13, John Johnston 13, Craig Ford 11, Luke Thornton 11, Phil Bennett 9, Tom Gant 8, John Ohanesian 8, Robert Webber 8, Ted McKenzie 7, Richard Wold -1.
Net Stableford Points — Val Nemcek 38, Brian Boyle 37, Jim Sylvester 37, Ryder DeSteunder 37, Craig Ford 35, Rick Evans 34, John Johnston 34, Chip England 34, Greg Harless 33, Jim Wakeman 33, Daryl Robison 33, Kevin Phillips 33, Wayne Everest 33, Mitch McCullough 32, Robert Bray 31, John Campbell 31, Bobby Cox 30, Tom Gant 29, Ted McKenzie 29, Wim McSpadden 29, Luke Thornton 28, John Ohanesian 27, Eric Oberbeck 26, Phil Bennett 26, Robert Webber 26, Brian Gibson 25, Richard Wold 24.
Closest to Pin — Jeff Eden (No. 6), Val Nemcek (No. 9), Kevin Phillips (No. 11), Bobby Cox (No. 14), Jim Wakeman (No. 17).
July 2
Flag Tournament
Low Gross — Nathan Jetton 72, Ryder DeSteunder 76, Douglas Albee 78, Michael Lynch 78, Jim Wakeman 79, Richard Stefiuk 79, Stu Blasius 79, Grant Williams 79, Bobby Cox 80, Kevin Phillips 81, Mark Nortness 82, Connor Smith 82, Mitch McCullough 84, Brian Gibson 84, Scott Faber 87, John Shaw 88, Greg Harless 88, Jason Wismer 88, John Campbell 97, Gerard Ledoux 98, Luke Thornton 111.
Low Net — Wayne Everest 69, Wim McSpadden 69, Rick Evans 71, John Ohanesian 71, Craig Ford 72, Amanda Carlton 72, Ted McKenzie 73, Jim Sylvester 73, Steve Jetton 74, Phil Bennett 74, Robert Bray 74, Jim Lorenzen 74, Tom Gant 75, Rodney Sexton 76, Robert Webber 77, Daryl Robison 77, Eric Oberbeck 77, Val Nemcek 79, Chip England 81, Gene Flores 84, Richard Wold 86.
Closest to Pin — Ted McKenzie (No. 6), Mark Nortness (No. 9), Michael Lynch (No. 11), Greg Harless (No. 14), Wayne Everest (No. 17).
July 9
You vs. Par
Stableford Points — Robert Bray 4, Dylan Knight 3, Stu Blasius 3, Ryder DeSteunder 2, John Ohanesian 2, John Shaw 1, Wim McSpadden 1, Val Nemcek 1, Brian Boyle 1, Bobby Cox 0, Jim Sylvester 0, Jim Wakeman 0, Wayne Everest -1, Neal Cahoon -1, Daviid Kimes -1, Ted McKenzie -2, Rick Evans -2, Craig Ford -2, Jeff Simonds -2, Kevin Phillips -3, Brian Gibson -3, Mark Nortness -4, Luke Thornton -4, Chip England -4, Rodney Sexton -4, Mitch McCullough -5, Phil Bennett -5, Jim Lorenzen -5, Greg Harless -6, Eric Oberbeck -7, Casey Peters -7, Rex Smith -8, Amanda Carlton -8, Cody Nutsch -10, Tony Johnson -10, Richard Wold -10, Tom Gant -10, Scott Faber -11.
Closest to Pin — Bobby Cox (Nos. 9 and 11), Luke Thornton (No. 14), Rodney Sexton (No. 17).
Wacky Wednesdays
June 23
Sixes
Low Net
First Six (Nos. 1-6) — Dewey Powers 21, Donny Hiebing 23, Neal Cahoon 23, Bobby Cox 23, Richard Stefiuk 24, Roger Schnoes 24, Mitch McCullough 25, Robert Webber 25, Wim McSpadden 25, Jim Wakeman 26, Brian Saksa 26, Tom Gant 26, Don Weissert 27, Jim Sylvester 27, John Johnston 27, Val Nemcek 28, Cedric Johnston 29, Chip England 29, Toby Bowman 30, John Ohanesian 30, Richard Wold 32.
Second Six (Nos. 7-12) — John Johnston 21, Cedric Johnston 21, Wim McSpadden 21, Dewey Powers 22, Jim Sylvester 22, Richard Stefiuk 23, Donny Hiebing 23, Neal Cahoon 23, Mitch McCullough 25, Brian Saksa 25, Roger Schnoes 25, Don Weissert 26, John Ohanesian 26, Val Nemcek 26, Bobby Cox 26, Jim Wakeman 27, Robert Webber 27, Tom Gant 28, Toby Bowman 29, Chip England 33.
Third Six (Nos. 13-18) — Cedric Johnston 19, Wim McSpadden 22, Mitch McCullough 23, Jim Wakeman 23, Brian Saksa 23, Robert Webber 23, John Ohanesian 24, Tom Gant 24, Neal Cahoon 24, Don Weissert 25, Donny Hiebing 25, John Johnston 25, Bobby Cox 25, Richard Stefiuk 26, Dewey Powers 26, Richard Wold 26, Val Nemcek 28, Chip England 28, Toby Bowman 29, Jim Sylvester 30, Roger Schnoes 30.
Total Low Gross — Donny Hiebing 71, Neal Cahoon 75, Richard Stefiuk 77, Mitch McCullough 79, Jim Wakeman 81, Cedric Johnston 81, Brian Saksa 82, Dewey Powers 84, Bobby Cox 85, Wim McSpadden 86, Jim Sylvester 87, Toby Bowman 88, Roger Schnoes 88, Val Nemcek 93, Don Weissert 94, Robert Webber 94, John Johnston 94, John Ohanesian 101, Tom Gant 101, Chip England 102, Richard Wold 110.
Closest to Pin — Donny Hiebing (no. 1), Neal Cahoon (No. 9), Jim Sylvester (No. 11), Mitch McCullough (No. 14), Bobby Cox (No. 17).
June 30
All Par 4s
Low Net — Dewey Powers 68, Jim Sylvester 69, John Campbell 73, Brian Saksa 73, Phil Bennett 74, Bobby Cox 75, Wim McSpadden 76, Kevin Phillips 76, John Ohanesian 77, Robert Webber 79, Tom Gant 83, Richard Wold 85, Val Nemcek 86, Don Weissert 99, Russ Harris 100.
Closest to Pin — Brian Saksa (No. 9), Bobby Cox (no. 11), Jim Sylvester (No. 14), Russ Harris (No. 17).
July 7
Individual Quota
Quota total — Jim Sylvester 3, Dewey Powers 1, Wink Jackson 1, Tom Gant -1, Alex Smith -1, Rodney Sexton -2, Michael Jackson -2, Wim McSpadden -3, Richard Wold -3, John Ohanesian -5, Gene Flores -5, Brian Saksa -7, Val Nemcek -7, James Taylor -12, Toby Bowman -25.
Closest to Pin — Jim Sylvester (Nos. 6, 9 and 14), Alex Smith (No. 11), Michael Jackson (No. 17).
Saturday Skins
June 26
Gross Skins — Chris Long (birdie on 2, birdie on 9, birdie on 14), Jeff Simonds (birdie on 18), Peyton Simonds (birdie on 10).
Net Skins — Chris Long (birdies on 2, birdie on 9, birdie on 14), Jeff Simonds (eagle on 18), Jere Byers (birdie on 12), Jeff Feller (birdie on 7), John Miles (birdie on 3), Bobby Cox (eagle on 4).