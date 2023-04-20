North Bend’s Jason Padgett had a big day on the track in the Roseburg Big Foot Pepsi Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational on Saturday, winning both the 100 and 200 meters. Marshfield’s Bodey Lutes also was a double-winner in the 400 and 800.

Padgett raced to times of 11.20 in the 100 and 23.18 in the 200 to win each race. Marshfield’s Drake Rogers was sixth in the 200 with a time of 23.70.

