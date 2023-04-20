North Bend’s Jason Padgett had a big day on the track in the Roseburg Big Foot Pepsi Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational on Saturday, winning both the 100 and 200 meters. Marshfield’s Bodey Lutes also was a double-winner in the 400 and 800.
Padgett raced to times of 11.20 in the 100 and 23.18 in the 200 to win each race. Marshfield’s Drake Rogers was sixth in the 200 with a time of 23.70.
Padgett also anchored North Bend’s 4x100 relay team, which included Nathaniel Folsom, Andrew Efraimson and Brody Justice, to a win in 43.79 seconds. Marshfield was sixth in 45.43.
Lutes sped to winning times of 49.82 in the 400 and 1:56.66 in the 800. He also had a leg on Marshfield’s third-place 4x400 relay, which finished in 3:35.42. Marshfield also got a win in the 1,500 from distance ace Alex Garcia-Silver, who won in 4:02.76.
North Bend’s Tiago Schrader was third in the afternoon session of the 3,000 in 10:17.96.
In the field events, North Bend got a win in the javelin by Keegan Young (167-4) with teammate Henry Hood third (155-1).
North Bend’s Justice won the pole vault on misses after both he and Marshfield’s Danner Wilson cleared 14 feet. Marshfield’s Jonathan Parks was third (13-6).
North Bend’s Miles Parks was seventh in the triple jump (39-1).
For the girls, Marshfield’s Kate Miles was champion in the javelin with a throw of 116-0. Bandon’s Katelyn Senn was eighth (103-0).
Marshfield’s Daphne Scriven finished second in the shot put (35-11) and third in the discus (111-9). Marshfield’s Tori Cox was sixth in the shot put (33-7) and discus (99-8).
North Bend’s Abby Woodruff was second (10-6) and Roxy Day third (9-0) in the pole vault.
North Bend’s Emma Slade was eighth in the high jump (4-8).
On the track, Bandon’s Marley Petrey was third in the 100 (13.09)
North Bend’s Ellie Massey was fifth in the 1,500 (5:12.48). Bandon’s Dani McLain was sixth in the premiere final for the 3,000 in 11:02.52.
North Bend was fourth in the 4x400 relay (4:29.11).
HARRISBURG INVITATIONAL: Coquille’s girls had another dominant team victory in an invitational meet, winning most of the events to run away with the title in the 11-school meet Friday.
The Red Devils finished with 244 points. Triangle Lake was a distant second with 139.
Host Harrisburg won the boys title with 173 points. Coquille was fourth with 54.
Trinidy Blanton won the 100 (13.49), 200 (28.35Ad) and javelin (113-7) and was second to teammate Melanie Lambson in the long jump based on second best attempt after both soared 16-1 ¼.
Ada Millet won the 1,500 (5:24.56) and led a 1-2-3 sweep for Coquille in the 800 in 2:39.92, followed by fellow freshmen Matti Nelson (2:45.79) and Faith Gertner (2:46.37).
Holli Vigue won the shot put (31-2 ½) and discus (103-9).
Coquille also went 1-2-3 in both the javelin, with Alexi Lucatero (104-11) and Callie Millet (104-1) behind Blanton, and in the pole vault, with Reagan Krantz clearing 9-6, Callie Millet getting over 9-0 and Ada Millet clearing 8-0. Emelia Wirebaugh (33-10 ½) and Lambson (32-9) went 1-2 in the triple jump.
Coquille also won the 4x400 relay in 4:41.09.
Coquille’s boys got one win, by Tom Riley in the discus (108-10).