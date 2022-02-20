COOS BAY — Pacific’s girls basketball team earned a spot in the Class 1A playoffs by beating Umpqua Valley Christian in overtime in the third-place game of the Skyline League Tournament at Marshfield High School on Saturday.
“The girls worked so hard,” coach Amanda Carlton said, “They fought for rebounds and put up great shots.”
Pacific will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs Wednesday, at Mohawk, which won the regular-season title in the Mountain West Conference with a perfect 14-0 record, but lost to Eddyville Charter in the league playoffs to drop to the No. 2 seed for the league.
The Pirates got their by overcoming a nine-point halftime deficit and outscoring UVC 11-5 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Pacific outscored the Monarchs 8-7 in the extra session. Makaila Royal hit the winning free throw with nine seconds to go and Wiley Lang grabbed the rebound after the Monarchs missed a shot with four seconds on the clock and time ran out, sending Pacific into the postseason.
Royal led the Pirates with 12 points and Audrey Griffith added 10. Lang scored eight, Courtney Phillips added seven playing on an injured ankle and Natalie Flowers scored five.
“Audrey Griffiths played amazing,” Carlton said. “She got through their press and kept them from scoring.”
Royal had her best offensive game of the season and Wiley and Jessie Morones played tough defense on UVC star Tylie Bendele. Vienna Tornell scored 16 point to lead the Monarchs and Bendele scored 13.
Griffiths and Bendele were both named to the all-tournament team.
Umpqua Valley Christian had beaten Pacific 64-33 back on Feb. 8 and entered the tournament on an eight-game win streak, including beating Powers 70-47 in the league playoffs to get into the tournament.
Both teams lost Friday in the first round of the tournament, with Umpqua Valley Christian falling to eventual champion North Douglas 73-28 and Pacific losing to Yoncalla 33-11. North Douglas beat Yoncalla 58-33 in the title game to earn the league’s top seed to the playoffs.
North Douglas also won the boys title, beating Riddle 46-38. Elkton beat Days Creek 55-48 for third place and a spot in the state playoffs.