Urchin provide fascinating entertainment
Howdy everyone! I hope the past week has treated you well and you’ve enjoyed something or other in our great outdoors. Hunting season is now upon us and it’s like a switch has been flipped in terms of the amount of people fishing. This time of year many folks drop their fishing poles and head into the woods to harvest one of Bambi’s relatives so this means far fewer people at the boat launch, more room in the bay, and less competition on the rockpiles!
Speaking of rockpiles the deep-water rockfish/lingcod season is open as of Oct. 1 and we are seeing a lot of nice lingcod and rockfish from the deeper water. In addition, the nearshore fishery is doing just fine as well with a really good grade of fish being checked in.
Surfperch fishing remains super-hot, then cold, then good, then hot again, you get the picture. It really depends on being in the right place at the right time, but there are always perch for the taking.
Crabbing is steadily improving in the ocean and maybe a little in the bay as well. We have had some bay limits brought in and some decent dock crab, but it’s by no means a hot bite.
Speaking of hot bite, that is something that can absolutely not be said to describe salmon fishing. Yes there are good days, and bad, and some folks bring in pretty nice fish to show off but most everyone agrees that this is a very poor and slow year. Even some of our local expert veteran fishermen and women are declaring this year a bust thus far. We shall see what the future brings.
This past week we had the little ones on the dock with us with nets in hand as hundreds upon hundreds of unsuspecting jellyfish and other sea creatures fell prey to our little dock urchins. Jelly’s and starfish, and sculpin and oh so many more things were poked and prodded and set free again. And speaking of an urchin that’s our topic for the day because we actually caught one on the docks! I’ve lived here for six years, vacationed here for 13 more, and I have never seen an urchin on our docks so this was a rare and wonderful treat. We placed our purple pokey friend in a bucket and watched him “run” about and explore his smooth plastic temporary home. It was amazing to see this little critter reach out with what seemed like limitless numbers of little arms and “hands” called pedicellariae and use these to pull himself along. I have zero idea if our friend was a boy or a girl or “other” but I’m referring to it as a boy because it didn’t object when I referred to it as “little fella.”
The pedicelariae I refer to are not the long purple spikes we see on an urchin but these are in addition to the spikes or spines. What’s even more amazing about these things is that both their spines and pedicelariae are both light and touch sensitive and if ya poke‘em or shine a really bright light at them they will all point towards the intrusive object.
Our coast has red and purple sea urchins and our friend was of the smaller purple variety. These unique animals range from Baja to Alaska in shallow waters from the low tide line out to 300 feet. They are relatively fragile and will only live in areas where they are protected from aggressive wave action. One of my favorite local urchin spots is Sunset Bay and if you get out there on a good low tide and work your way around the South edge (there’s a small trail worthy of the title “goat path”) you will be rewarded with a large pool of beautiful flower-like, purple colored urchins in addition to sea anemones and a wide assortment of small crab and other sea life. Urchins possess neither a brain nor a heart so I imagine it is only a matter of time before one runs for political office.
This beautiful and bizarre creature lives up to five decades and has a specialized mouth containing five teeth on the bottom of its body which allows it to scrape seaweed, kelp, and algae off the sea floor. If the living is easy, as it is in some of our tidal pools the urchin will sit back and wait for the tides to bring food to them, barely if ever moving from their home spot.
These animals are just another in the infinite list of what we have in our back yard that we call the Pacific Ocean.
And remember, on this upcoming ballot VOTE URCHIN!
Rob Gensorek is the owner of Basin Tackle www.basintackle.com in the Charleston Marina and can be reached by phone at (541) 888-FISH, by Facebook at Basin Tackle Charleston, or e-mail at basin_tackle@yahoo.com. Robs fishing reports can be heard daily at 6:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. on KRSB Best Country 103 out of Roseburg and his Basin Tackle Outdoor Show can be heard Wednesdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays at 6 a.m. at kwro.com. In addition to all this he sometimes actually gets out and catches a fish or two.