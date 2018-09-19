Razor clam, check. Don't ask where!
Howdy everyone! The winds have abated, the skies are clear, and we have been treated to some of the best summer weather anywhere on Earth as far as this bait and tackle shop owner is concerned!
There are still a few diehards attempting to chase tuna because they have tunacitis, a near incurable disease wherein if you even think there’s a slim chance of catching one you will spend inordinate amounts of money in fuel and time away from work in their pursuit. Quite sad.
On the salmon front, we had thee most incredible non-selective Coho opener last weekend out of Charleston. Almost everyone I sent out to catch these fish came back with limits. We are hoping we will be released that information.
Chinook salmon fishing remains slow at best for most folks. We have seen some nice fish and a few fishermen and women are bringing some home here and there but until the fall rains come I am unsure if we will see any serious action on this front.
Rockfish remains stellar for the most part with some super nice lingcod being brought in and a fantastic grade of mid-water species coming in from the long-leader fishery which is readily accessible from Charleston.
Crabbing remains hit or miss along the coast which I think is fairly typical after an amazing sport season like we had last year. A Dungeness crab takes about four years to grow to a harvestable size so with the abundance of crab we saw last year and the literal tons of crab spawn we saw earlier this season I think we will have another banner year in 2021! In the meantime crabbing should slowly pick up throughout the season as it usually does.
Surfperch fishing seems to have slowed some according to most reports as of late but it too will pick up in a little while as it always does.
Clamming has remained good when the tides allow and last weekend was one of the last scheduled classes we will teach for the year. Unscheduled, short notice classes will be announced on our Facebook page as the tides and staffing allow.
Speaking of clamming, I had a new experience this past week. It’s not too often I get to learn something new on the Southern Oregon Coast so this was extra special for me.
At the crack of dawn this past Sunday my alarm screeched to life and told me it was time to get up and head out for a new adventure, and by crack of dawn I mean East Coast time because it was about two or three hours before dawn in these parts. The Ranger four wheeler was loaded on the trailer, headlamps were placed on heads, rubber boots were donned and the headlights of the pickup truck cut a pair of beams in the early morning haze. We arrived at our undisclosed location and fired up the four wheeler to head out for adventure in the dark and ever increasing fog. After some time of navigating via GPS we found the pre-determined rendezvous point and located our benefactor, a local gentleman that shall remain unnamed at this time lest he be run out of his neighborhood for divulging secrets to Basin Tackle! This gentleman was kind and gracious enough to share his knowledge with me so I can share it with my little girls and I cannot thank him enough.
With the sun beginning to peak over the horizon and clam guns in hand we walked through the haze and fog as we were shown what to look for. In clam parlance the hole a clam makes is called a “tell” or a “show” and on this particular day the hunting was tough. “The shows are tough to find today” our new friend informed us, and indeed they were, but I was not about to give up until I struck clam gold. After several erroneous plunges into the cold wet ground with our clam guns another gentleman in our group got one, then two, then three! I know it’s only a clam but the tension was palpable and I wanted to get one bad. I’ve dug thousands of clams in my handful of years here in Oregon and taught hundreds upon hundreds of others how to do the same but this was something completely new, for the first time in a long time I was the student.
I was worried I might not get one, after all their natural predators, shore birds and Dungeness crab spend a lot more time looking for them than I will ever have. After about twenty or thirty minutes of clamless attempts and dozens of empty plugs of ground to show for it I was learning what was definitely not a clam and started to concentrate on shows that were different than the ones I had been pulling up. Once I changed my targets and spent a little more time I finally struck one! Success! It was the most amazing clam I have ever dug, I have searched for and yearned for these things forever and here it finally was! I know this sounds silly but I was grinning a grin as big as I had when I shot my first elk so many years ago, in the clam world these things ARE big game. I watched as his digger foot furiously darted outward to find a spot to pull himself back into, you see, unlike most of our bay clams that are sedentary these fellas dig fast to escape danger.
Cockles also can dig themselves back into the ground but it is in super slow motion compared to these lightning fast critters. The day was getting brighter and I was having too much fun to stop but I was the one opening the shop this day and time was running short. We worked our way back to the ATV, plunging here and there with our new found knowledge and being rewarded with clams along the way! Most were smaller or mid-sized, probably two or three years old and not the jumbo five year olds at the end of their lifespan that we wanted but I was more than happy with our catch, I was ecstatic! We ended up with about a dozen of these sweet smelling highly coveted treasures and the best part was yet to come. After a full day in the shop counting the minutes and far too much time watching far too many YouTube videos on how to clean a razor clam their time had come. I placed the bounty in the kitchen sink and rinsed them, marveling at their beautiful and fragile shells. I boiled a pot of water and when it was at its peak boil I would plunge one of my treasures in for about five seconds and then scoop it out and drop it into a bowl of ice water. Voila, as if by some sleight of hand magicians trick the clam would slip clear of its shell! Next came the razor sharp knife used to cut off just the very tip of the neck and to slit the clam medially much as I would a gaper clam. A quick removal of the dark colored nasty stuff, another quick scrape of its innards into the garbage disposal and I was left with a wonderful looking piece of seafood. But would it taste good? Could it taste good? I was soon to find out. I pre-heated a cast-iron skillet and poured in some olive and avocado oil, I picked up the skillet and whirled it around to completely cover the bottom with the now hot oil.
My newly filleted clam bodies were quickly dusted in white flour and placed in the pan with a resounding sizzle that would make even a vegetarians mouth water (we all know most vegetarians come from ancestors that were bad at hunting so they instinctually still crave meat. It’s totally true, I read it on the internet somewhere). With a poke and a prod of a fork I would move these sizzling, browning morsels around until they were ready to flip over. Once they were turned and the golden brown deliciousness was facing up at me I hit them with a dash of Cajun spice and black pepper, not a lot, just some. We were now only moments away from liftoff. With NASA like precision I carefully picked up my treasures and placed them on a paper towel covered plate. One by one they were lifted and placed, lifted and placed until finally it was done and there they sat in front of me. I was somewhat apprehensive, what if I didn’t like them, what if they tasted lousy and all the people that dug razor clams just had horribly bad senses of taste, what if these things tasted like liver? I wanted them to taste good, no, great, so the mystique of razor clam hunting and digging would not be all a hoax and fraud. I stabbed a tender meaty piece onto my fork and plunged it into my mouth. Moments passed. My taste buds buzzed, my synapses sizzled, my brain and mouth communicated what was going on and the verdict was read: DELICIOUSNESS! Honest to goodness mouthwatering, tender not chewy, sweet seafood tasting deliciousness! It was all I hoped it would be and I would and will do this again and the only thing stopping me is an absence of super low tides. I will be watching and I will be waiting. Beware razor clams, I now know your delicious secret.
Whether you are digging razor clams or catching coho I hope to see you out there!
