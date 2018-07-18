Baby birds, second brood
I neglected to take it down two years ago: the Pacific-slope flycatchers had boldly built a nest on a high ledge inside the open front porch.
I noticed last month that the nest was a bit higher than it had been. Then I saw a tail sticking out of one side of the nest. A later view of a white-ringed eye on a soft-greenish head told me that a likely Pacific-slope flycatcher — or another — had renewed the delicate cup of grass and twigs for another brood.
The first week of July we found half of a tiny white eggshell on that end of the porch. Now, about a week later, the hatchlings are big enough to sometimes show a bit of fuzzy head above the edge of the nest.
Now the parents occasionally swoop in and out, quickly cramming insects down one of the chicks’ gaping maws before flitting off. If we’re sitting on the porch when a parent approaches, he or she will park in the nearby Japanese maple until we leave or until the drive to care for the chicks overcomes the fear of us.
Birds can be divided along a spectrum between two broad groups according to the independence of the freshly hatched young. At one end of the spectrum are the birds that hatch as fairly well-developed chicks that need relatively little parenting (called "precocial"); birds on the other end, including flycatchers, hatch as less well-developed chicks that need much more help from their parents (called "altricial").
In some precocial birds, such as ducks, parents simply accompany the downy, wide-eyed chicks as they leave the nest in search of food shortly after hatching. Parents in other precocial species, such as chickens, help their youngsters more by demonstrating food-finding and food-catching techniques. Parents in still other precocial species, such as grebes, may actively feed their young.
In contrast, altricial birds hatch helpless, nearly naked, and with closed eyes. These are the stereotypic baby birds that linger in the nest, requiring unremitting attention from their parents to survive.
Altricial nestlings require high protein food — and lots of it. Many species of bird babies eat about their weight every day; some parents must feed their young every several minutes.
What passes as "baby food" differs among species, certainly. Hawks and owls feed their young chunks of meat torn from freshly caught prey; songbirds deliver beakfuls of insects. Many birds, such as gulls, regurgitate semi-digested food from their gullets. Pigeons and doves even produce "pigeon milk" in their crops that's regurgitated for newly hatched young. (Found in many birds, the crop is a food-storage sac above the stomach.)
Sometimes the food requirements of the young differ from that of the parents. For example, the protein needs of the young of many primarily-seed-eating adults require the parents to supply large numbers of invertebrates.
In most altricial species, nestlings stretch their necks up, tip back their heads, and gape their mouths as widely (and loudly) as possible when the parent arrives with the catch-of-the-moment. The parents thrust food down the throat of the most insistent youngster; in many species the parents are guided by the bright edges of the chicks’ bills or other markings inside the mouth.
Some baby altricial birds demand food by pecking the bill of the parent. In a few species, the young go so far as to stick their heads into the throat of the parent in search of the meal.
Presumably, the hungrier babies are pushier. Weak nestlings that fail to demand food strongly or often enough will likely starve.
After eating, of course, there are the remains to tidy up. In some nesting birds, such as hawks, the young turn tails out and eject the droppings away from the nest. Waste from songbird nestlings is usually packaged in a membrane; the parent picks up the fecal sac and either eats it or carries it away from the nest to discard.
The dutiful parents of altricial nestlings must also provide extra protection from cold and rain and heat—as well as from predators. In a few species, such as crows, the challenge of raising altricial chicks is eased with help from an aunt or a previous brood member.
And after all that care comes the flight training!
The last brood, two years ago, fledged two healthy chicks, and a third with a missing or diseased eye. I have more hope for this year’s family.
